Atlanta police release video of 2 suspects in December homicide

Atlanta police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a December homicide case who were caught on video running from the scene by a security camera at a neighboring Kirkwood home.
The two shadowy figures are suspected in the killing of 24-year-old Artravion Wainwright, who was found by police Dec. 1 at a home on Rocky Ford Road with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and torso, the incident report said. Wainwright was taken to Atlanta Medical Center about 2 a.m. and later died from his injuries.
Police still do not know the circumstances around Wainwright’s murder but collected ballistic evidence from the scene during the initial investigation. On Dec. 11, investigators were called back to the home after a woman living there discovered a shell casing inside some bedsheets.
The video released Monday was taken by a home security camera at a different house on Rocky Ford Road. It shows two people sprinting north toward Wisteria Way. One appears to be carrying a bag.
Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.