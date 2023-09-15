World of Coca-Cola resumes normal operations after evacuation

The World of Coca-Cola has returned to normal operations after a brief power outage caused an evacuation at the Baker Street attraction Thursday.

“World of Coca-Cola evacuated guests and staff for approximately 15 minutes Thursday afternoon due to a brief power outage, per normal procedure in such instances, to ensure everyone’s safety,” the attraction told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Friday. “The Bottle Cap Café closed for the afternoon, but the attraction returned to normal operations shortly afterwards. Back to normal operations today.”