World of Coca-Cola resumes normal operations after evacuation

Brief power outage amid storms and flooding Thursday caused disruption at Baker Street location
18 minutes ago
The World of Coca-Cola has returned to normal operations after a brief power outage caused an evacuation at the Baker Street attraction Thursday.

“World of Coca-Cola evacuated guests and staff for approximately 15 minutes Thursday afternoon due to a brief power outage, per normal procedure in such instances, to ensure everyone’s safety,” the attraction told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Friday. “The Bottle Cap Café closed for the afternoon, but the attraction returned to normal operations shortly afterwards. Back to normal operations today.”

Jeremy Redmon has reported for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2005.

