SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Windy, mostly cloudy as temperatures drop

Winds will be strongest overnight at nearly 20 mph and then weaken around 7 a.m. It’s going to be a gusty day regardless, and those winds will make it feel slightly cooler outside.

A high of 51 degrees is projected by about 3 p.m., but the National Weather Service reported that the wind chill will cause it to feel like 40 degrees.

Cloud coverage will remain intact throughout the entire day.

“It’s going to be a breezy and mostly cloudy day on Sunday,” Deon said.

Temperatures will remain within the 50s for the rest of the week, while overnight lows will dip into the 30s and 40s. A mixture of sunshine and clouds will return by Monday, when a mostly sunny day is forecast.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

