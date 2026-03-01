BREAKING 1 airlifted for medical care after shooting at Veterans Affairs clinic in Jasper The Pickens County facility is about 60 miles north of Atlanta. Law enforcement agencies, including the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, respond to a strip mall shooting at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Jasper. (Michelle Hendren for the AJC)

An alleged gunman was confronted by police and a victim was rushed to a hospital after a shooting at a Pickens County Veterans Affairs building, officials said. Jasper Police Department officers rushed to the VA clinic on East Church Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after a report of gunfire. The mountain town is about 60 miles north of Atlanta.

The shooter was “confronted” by officers and subsequently shot during the encounter, a city spokesperson said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. That person’s condition and identity were not provided. “This is a controlled scene, so please avoid this area,” the city said in an online statement. RELATED Metro Atlanta braces for more frigid temps before midweek warmup One victim, whose cause of injury was not specified by local officials, was airlifted to a hospital. That person’s identity and condition were also not released. The GBI confirmed to the AJC the agency has been asked to assist in the ongoing investigation. No other details were provided.

The FBI said they were aware of the shooting and were assessing if they would be involved. The Pickens sheriff’s office also is assisting Jasper police.