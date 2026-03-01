BREAKING

1 airlifted for medical care after shooting at Veterans Affairs clinic in Jasper

The Pickens County facility is about 60 miles north of Atlanta.
Law enforcement agencies, including the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, respond to a strip mall shooting at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Jasper. (Michelle Hendren for the AJC)
Law enforcement agencies, including the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, respond to a strip mall shooting at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Jasper. (Michelle Hendren for the AJC)
By and
Updated 7 minutes ago

An alleged gunman was confronted by police and a victim was rushed to a hospital after a shooting at a Pickens County Veterans Affairs building, officials said.

Jasper Police Department officers rushed to the VA clinic on East Church Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after a report of gunfire. The mountain town is about 60 miles north of Atlanta.

The shooter was “confronted” by officers and subsequently shot during the encounter, a city spokesperson said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. That person’s condition and identity were not provided.

“This is a controlled scene, so please avoid this area,” the city said in an online statement.

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One victim, whose cause of injury was not specified by local officials, was airlifted to a hospital. That person’s identity and condition were also not released.

The GBI confirmed to the AJC the agency has been asked to assist in the ongoing investigation. No other details were provided.

The FBI said they were aware of the shooting and were assessing if they would be involved. The Pickens sheriff’s office also is assisting Jasper police.

A shooting Tuesday at the Pickens County Veterans Affairs clinic prompted shoppers at the nearby Goodwill of North Georgia to stay put as law enforcement responded to the scene. (Michelle Hendren for the AJC)
A shooting Tuesday at the Pickens County Veterans Affairs clinic prompted shoppers at the nearby Goodwill of North Georgia to stay put as law enforcement responded to the scene. (Michelle Hendren for the AJC)

Representatives for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and no one answered the phone at the clinic site shortly before 2:30 p.m.

A Goodwill store directly next door to the clinic was also temporarily affected after shoppers were told not to leave the building. Yellow police tape cordoned off part of the store.

— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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