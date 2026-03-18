Police search for shooter after 2 teens killed in South Fulton

Two teens were killed Tuesday evening in a South Fulton shooting, officials said. (Channel 2 Action News)

The incident happened in a subdivision near Campbellton Fairburn Road.

The incident happened in a subdivision near Campbellton Fairburn Road.

The incident happened in a residential neighborhood in the 4200 block of Fortune Point, just northeast of Campbellton Fairburn Road. South Fulton police spokesperson Tori Cooper said officers responded shortly before 8:30 p.m.

A perpetrator remains at large after two teenagers were fatally shot Tuesday evening in South Fulton, officials said.

Two teenagers, who were not publicly identified, were taken to a hospital, where one teen was initially said to be in critical condition. Around 10 p.m., Cooper said both teens had died.

“It’s unclear what led up to the shooting at this time,” Cooper said.

Officials said late Tuesday no information on the suspected gunman was available.

— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.