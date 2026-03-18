Metro Atlanta

Police search for shooter after 2 teens killed in South Fulton

The incident happened in a subdivision near Campbellton Fairburn Road.
Two teens were killed Tuesday evening in a South Fulton shooting, officials said. (Channel 2 Action News)
Two teens were killed Tuesday evening in a South Fulton shooting, officials said. (Channel 2 Action News)
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30 minutes ago

A perpetrator remains at large after two teenagers were fatally shot Tuesday evening in South Fulton, officials said.

The incident happened in a residential neighborhood in the 4200 block of Fortune Point, just northeast of Campbellton Fairburn Road. South Fulton police spokesperson Tori Cooper said officers responded shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Two teenagers, who were not publicly identified, were taken to a hospital, where one teen was initially said to be in critical condition. Around 10 p.m., Cooper said both teens had died.

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“It’s unclear what led up to the shooting at this time,” Cooper said.

Officials said late Tuesday no information on the suspected gunman was available.

— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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