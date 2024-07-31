Storm cleanup underway with more severe weather possible this evening

The tree fell onto his moving vehicle around 8 p.m. during a round of powerful storms.

Elsewhere, trees fell onto houses and blocked roads. In DeKalb County, a tree fell onto a man’s car and his house, making a hole in the roof above his bedroom.

“The main thing is I’m safe,” Gregory Johnson said. “My kids were not home, so I’m grateful and blessed for that. You know, just one step at a time.”

Credit: WSBTV Videos Storm knocks tree into disabled veteran’s home in Decatur, damages rooms, cars

As for Wednesday, “we’ve got one more day of this pattern where storms are going to start in the mountains and move down through metro Atlanta,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

North Georgia is under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather this afternoon. That means there is a moderate risk of damaging wind, frequent lightning and heavy rain that could cause flooding.

Also a concern is the heat. Feels-like temperatures will climb into the triple digits today and could reach up to 105 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for areas south of the metro area. Heat index values there are expected to get up to 109 degrees.

Heat advisories take effect when heat index values — an accurate measure of how hot it really feels taking both air temperature and relative humidity into account — top 105 degrees. Under those conditions, the body can’t cool itself efficiently because perspiration doesn’t easily evaporate in high humidity, which puts you at risk for heatstroke.