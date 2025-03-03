Spring break with a curfew? Florida beach towns crack down on parties, crowds

“We broke up with spring break. Some people ask, Are you getting back together? No, we’re done. We are done,” Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said at a recent news conference.

Other destinations have followed suit, toeing the line between encouraging tourism and mitigating the havoc spring break can bring.

The most common rules include no alcohol or illegal drug use on beaches, nightly curfews to curb late-night crowds, DUI checkpoints and nightly beach clearings by police.

Panama City Beach‘s police chief said those who break the law will end their vacations with something more permanent than a sunburn or hangover.

“If anyone thinks they can do whatever they want without consequence, they won’t leave with good memories — they’ll leave with a criminal record,” said J.R. Talamantez in a statement on the city’s website.

Ft. Lauderdale law enforcement will remove people from the beaches at 5:30 p.m. every night under special restrictions from Feb. 23 through April 12.

But no city’s crackdown appears as stringent as Miami Beach.

Some city parking lots will be closed to visitors, and others will charge a $100 flat rate on certain days to deter large crowds from hanging out. Certain roads will be closed to limit traffic to neighborhoods.

Beach entrances will be limited and close at 6 p.m., and security checkpoints will keep out prohibited items — alcohol, coolers, inflatable devices, tents, and tables.

Consider this your reality check. Spring Break and Miami Beach don’t mix.



Learn more: https://t.co/oC3tbwOeuy pic.twitter.com/5FAatT5GUs — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) February 4, 2025

“For those folks who think you’re going to come here and disrupt our way of life, break our laws, and think they can do it as if they did years ago, think again,” Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones said in a news conference. “This is a reality check.”

To deter rowdy behavior this year, Miami Beach launched a social media campaign with a video that mimics a reality TV show. In the comedic sketch, students on spring break find that their wild vacation doesn’t go according to plan when police bust their public drinking, issue curfews and levy $100 parking tickets. The video has over 5 million views on X.

Spring breakers — and nonstudents who just wanted to join the party — have flocked to Miami Beach for years. The influx of fun-seekers led to fights, stampedes and overall chaos. Two people died in shootings and hundreds were arrested in 2023.

The next year, city officials decided to “break up” with spring break by announcing a no tolerance policy for unruly behavior in a viral social media video.

The result?

“We had no shootings, no fatalities, no stampedes,” Meiner said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That’s success, and that’s what we’re looking to replay and repeat this year.”

Arrests during the busy month of March actually decreased 8% from 2023 to 2024, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges decreased 82%, according to the city. Officials credit their clear warnings, paired with parking deterrents to prevent crowds and a heavy police presence, for the improvement.

“Come and enjoy our city, but don’t break the law. If you break the law, we’re gonna arrest you,” Meiner said. “You’re gonna be held accountable.”