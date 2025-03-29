Severe storms expected to hit Georgia on Sunday night through Monday

Parts of northeast Georgia — extending south to Carroll County, through Bartow County and north into Fannin County — are under a Level 2 threat for possible scattered severe storms Sunday. By Monday, all of Georgia will be under a Level 2 threat.

[6:40 AM Saturday 3/29] Here is the latest forecast information regarding the line of strong to severe storms that will impact north and central Georgia Sunday overnight through Monday evening. (1/2) #gawx pic.twitter.com/jz1kjXWGmG — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 29, 2025

The Weather Service explained that a Level 2 threat brings short-lived or not widespread, isolated intense storms. The primary hazard during those storms will be damaging wind gusts that could bring down tree limbs and powerlines.

Additional risks include the chance for hail, with the greatest threat overnight Sunday and early Monday morning, and a low tornado threat, according to the NWS.

Before the severe weather moves in, parts of North Georgia will start getting wet by Saturday afternoon. It might be a relief for those who suffer from allergies this time of year.

Explore Atlanta records highest level of pollen in 35 years

Atlanta Allergy and Asthma recorded 14,801 pollen grains per cubic meter of air on Saturday. The agency said the record is the highest pollen count in 35 years.

Showers during the day Saturday won’t be particularly strong, but they may dampen your day plans. Temperatures will be moderate, with the high reaching 75 degrees in the city.

The Weather Service is projecting that from Sunday night through Monday night, North Georgia could get up to an inch-and-a-half of rain.