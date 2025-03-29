Severe storms expected to hit Georgia on Sunday night through Monday

Severe weather is returning to North and Central Georgia.
The good news: Atlanta set a pollen record Saturday, and the rain should help wash away some of that itchy feeling.
A line of strong to severe storms will move in late Sunday and continue through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Parts of northeast Georgia — extending south to Carroll County, through Bartow County and north into Fannin County — are under a Level 2 threat for possible scattered severe storms Sunday. By Monday, all of Georgia will be under a Level 2 threat.
The Weather Service explained that a Level 2 threat brings short-lived or not widespread, isolated intense storms. The primary hazard during those storms will be damaging wind gusts that could bring down tree limbs and powerlines.
Additional risks include the chance for hail, with the greatest threat overnight Sunday and early Monday morning, and a low tornado threat, according to the NWS.
Before the severe weather moves in, parts of North Georgia will start getting wet by Saturday afternoon. It might be a relief for those who suffer from allergies this time of year.
Atlanta Allergy and Asthma recorded 14,801 pollen grains per cubic meter of air on Saturday. The agency said the record is the highest pollen count in 35 years.
Showers during the day Saturday won’t be particularly strong, but they may dampen your day plans. Temperatures will be moderate, with the high reaching 75 degrees in the city.
The Weather Service is projecting that from Sunday night through Monday night, North Georgia could get up to an inch-and-a-half of rain.
