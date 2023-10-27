Noah’s Ark animal sanctuary opening to public

Operators of the attraction, encompassing some 250 acres in Locust Grove, are inviting guests in a one-day only soft opening to test the sanctuary’s readiness for daily operations in the future. The opening also will gauge the interests of visitors in the facility after such a long time off the destination grid.

‘This isn’t a grand reopening,” Audrey Hill, director of development for the sanctuary, said in describing why the opening is limited. “We decided to do it on a Friday instead of a Saturday because we didn’t know if we would have thousands of people. We’re not quite ready for the big, big crowds yet,”

Noah’s Ark closed its doors to the general public after an outbreak of bird flu that began in August 2022 when multiple black vultures were found dead at the facility. Noah’s Ark said in a statement at the time that initial tests showed the H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was the cause of the vultures deaths.

The outbreak forced the attraction to euthanize close to 150 peacocks, emus, ducks, chickens and ostriches to stop the spread of the virus. None of the site’s popular parrots were euthanize, Noah’s Ark leaders said.

The bird flu also brought with it criticism of the facility’s leadership over the care of the animals as well as lawsuits and state and federal investigations of alleged animal abuse.

After closing the facility to visitation under a state-mandated five-month quarantine, Noah’s Ark quietly began offering private tours earlier this year.

But instead grassy fields and habitats inhabited by the 1,500 or so animals that made up the facility’s population before the outbreak, visitors will find fewer horses, sheep, goats, pigs and llamas. Those animals, which roamed free for years in an 80-acre pasture on the property, were relocated to other sanctuaries and animal rescue groups.

“Our future is exotics,” Michelle “Shelly” Lakly, the sanctuary’s president, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in June. “Many places can take care of horses, goats and pigs. But not many places can take care of a tiger or a lion or a bear.”

Hill said that depending on how Friday’s opening goes, Noah’s Ark could reopen on Fridays and possibly Saturdays before returning to fulltime operations.

“We’re just trying to make sure we don’t bite off more than we can chew,” she said.