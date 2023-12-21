Man strapped to restraint chair as teen suing ex-Clayton sheriff Hill

The former sheriff is serving an 18-month sentence at a FCI Forrest City, a federal prison in Forrest City, Arkansas.

The lawsuit alleges that Hill ordered Hollins, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, strapped to a restraint chair after he was arrested for trashing his home because his mother told him to clean his room. Hollins spent four hours handcuffed in the chair, urinating on himself because he was not given a bathroom break, according to the suit.

Hollins was then released from the device and slept for about an hour in a cell, the lawsuit said. But after Hill arrived at the jail and confronted him about disobeying his mother, Hollins was sent back to the chair for another five to six hours, according to the suit.

In addition to Hill, the lawsuit names jail staffers Kendrix Burns, Anthony Washington, Tabatha Givens and Jervarious Hargrove as defendants. Other counts in the lawsuit include the use of excessive force and cruel and unusual punishment.

Hill also faces a civil lawsuit filed in June 2020 by Glenn Howell, another detainee whose restraint for hours in a chair in the jail led to Hill’s conviction.