Lawrenceville approves ordinance for rental unit inspections

Lawrenceville City Council recently approved a new multi-family inspection ordinance that requires complexes with four or more units to be inspected annually.

The ordinance requires property owners to have a private inspector certify one-third of their units every year, and submit that certification to the city. Exterior and interior inspections are required as part of the new law.

“We have some great apartment complexes here,” Alan Bannister, the city’s code enforcement manager, said to council members. “We have great management teams that run those businesses. But we do have some that have fallen by the wayside and don’t do what they’re supposed to do.