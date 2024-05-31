Breaking: BREAKING | Major water main break in Atlanta, Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Metro Atlanta

Georgia’s largest quilt show coming to Cobb in June

This year’s show will be the 19th biennial Georgia Celebrates Quilts event
Members of the East Cobb Quilters' Guild produce quilts, placements and pillowcases for a variety of nonprofits. Pictured left to right are members Meridith Mask, Judy Weathers and Linda Bailey .

Members of the East Cobb Quilters' Guild produce quilts, placements and pillowcases for a variety of nonprofits. Pictured left to right are members Meridith Mask, Judy Weathers and Linda Bailey .
By
37 minutes ago

Avid quilters across Georgia and the southeast will gather in Cobb County in June for the state’s largest quilt show.

Hosted by the East Cobb Quilters Guild, the Georgia Celebrates Quilts 2024 show will include over 300 quilts, some of which will be selected by a jury to be entered into a quilting contest. Judges will select the best quilts and hand out ribbons and over $4,000 in cash prizes to the winners, according to the guild.

Views of the Georgia Celebrates Quilts Show in 2022, hosted by the East Cobb Quilters Guild. The 2024 quilt show will take place June 6-8 in Marietta. Contributed

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

From traditional quilt bed coverings to unique wall decorations, the quilt designs originate from quiltmakers of all ages and backgrounds across Georgia. The guild will also have a quilt shop on site where attendees can purchase various quilted items, and vendor booths from quilt shops across the U.S.

“Subjects of a quilt, just like any art installation, are as different as the personalities of the artists; some follow traditional patterns while others are portraits or landscape-inspired, modern or simply a product of an active imagination!” quilt show co-chairs Steve and Linda Agnello said in a news release. “We invite you to be inspired and be surrounded by the creativity and richness of this time-honored art.”

Quilts designed and created by grade school students will also be on display: students participate in the guild’s block party, which “introduces Georgia students to an art form they may not be familiar with, and provides a setting for their work to be displayed.”

The show will take place at the Cobb County Civic Center June 6-8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 per day and can be purchased online or at the door. For more information and to get tickets, go to www.ecqg.com.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is the Cobb County government reporter on the local news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NewsChopper 2

BREAKING
Major water main break in Atlanta; Georgia Aquarium evacuated16m ago

Credit: Nell Carroll

Jose Ibarra pleads not guilty in Laken Riley slaying case
1h ago

Credit: Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Georgia teen among first to receive ‘breakthrough’ diabetes treatment

Background checks challenged: Lawsuit against Facts on Demand

Background checks challenged: Lawsuit against Facts on Demand

Credit: Special

Drop the Fudgsicle, ice cream man. You’re in violation of the law
The Latest

Credit: adavino

6 tips for coping without running water
15m ago
Henry County Schools offering complimentary food for the summer
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Another beautiful day on tap ahead of rain this weekend
Featured

Credit: Special

The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Trump’s conviction in New York unlikely to affect bond in Georgia case
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival