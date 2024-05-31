Georgia’s largest quilt show coming to Cobb in June

From traditional quilt bed coverings to unique wall decorations, the quilt designs originate from quiltmakers of all ages and backgrounds across Georgia. The guild will also have a quilt shop on site where attendees can purchase various quilted items, and vendor booths from quilt shops across the U.S.

“Subjects of a quilt, just like any art installation, are as different as the personalities of the artists; some follow traditional patterns while others are portraits or landscape-inspired, modern or simply a product of an active imagination!” quilt show co-chairs Steve and Linda Agnello said in a news release. “We invite you to be inspired and be surrounded by the creativity and richness of this time-honored art.”

Quilts designed and created by grade school students will also be on display: students participate in the guild’s block party, which “introduces Georgia students to an art form they may not be familiar with, and provides a setting for their work to be displayed.”

The show will take place at the Cobb County Civic Center June 6-8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 per day and can be purchased online or at the door. For more information and to get tickets, go to www.ecqg.com.