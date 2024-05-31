Georgia’s largest quilt show coming to Cobb in June

Avid quilters across Georgia and the southeast will gather in Cobb County in June for the state’s largest quilt show.
Hosted by the East Cobb Quilters Guild, the Georgia Celebrates Quilts 2024 show will include over 300 quilts, some of which will be selected by a jury to be entered into a quilting contest. Judges will select the best quilts and hand out ribbons and over $4,000 in cash prizes to the winners, according to the guild.
From traditional quilt bed coverings to unique wall decorations, the quilt designs originate from quiltmakers of all ages and backgrounds across Georgia. The guild will also have a quilt shop on site where attendees can purchase various quilted items, and vendor booths from quilt shops across the U.S.
“Subjects of a quilt, just like any art installation, are as different as the personalities of the artists; some follow traditional patterns while others are portraits or landscape-inspired, modern or simply a product of an active imagination!” quilt show co-chairs Steve and Linda Agnello said in a news release. “We invite you to be inspired and be surrounded by the creativity and richness of this time-honored art.”
Quilts designed and created by grade school students will also be on display: students participate in the guild’s block party, which “introduces Georgia students to an art form they may not be familiar with, and provides a setting for their work to be displayed.”
The show will take place at the Cobb County Civic Center June 6-8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 per day and can be purchased online or at the door. For more information and to get tickets, go to www.ecqg.com.
