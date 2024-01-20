City seeking donations to help unhoused Atlantans

The city of Atlanta is asking residents to assist in efforts to help people experiencing homelessness as temperatures remain below freezing on Saturday.

Atlanta has experienced extreme cold since earlier in the week when frigid Arctic air made its way through Canada and then crept down across the U.S. The phenomenon caused temperatures to drop some 20 degrees colder than usual

Local governments and nonprofits have rushed to open warming shelters with extended hours to keep people safe. Atlanta’s warming centers at the Selena Butler Recreation Center — dedicated for women and children only — and Central Park Recreation Center — for men only — are open over the weekend through Monday morning at 10.