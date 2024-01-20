City seeking donations to help unhoused Atlantans

The city of Atlanta is asking residents to assist in efforts to help people experiencing homelessness as temperatures remain below freezing on Saturday.
Atlanta has experienced extreme cold since earlier in the week when frigid Arctic air made its way through Canada and then crept down across the U.S. The phenomenon caused temperatures to drop some 20 degrees colder than usual
Local governments and nonprofits have rushed to open warming shelters with extended hours to keep people safe. Atlanta’s warming centers at the Selena Butler Recreation Center — dedicated for women and children only — and Central Park Recreation Center — for men only — are open over the weekend through Monday morning at 10.
Now, the city is looking for help gathering items like blankets, clothes, socks, shoes and women’s hygiene products to distribute to those seeking shelter in the warming centers during the brutal weather.
Atlanta is opening City Hall Saturday until 6 p.m. to collect donated items and again on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for any additional drop-offs. Temperatures are expected to rise back up to at least 50 degrees by Monday.
Atlanta’s fire department is urging residents to take steps to prevent potential home fires caused by heating appliances. Homeowners should keep space heaters away from flammable materials and keep generators outside.
The city’s Department of Watershed Management is asking residents to call 3-1-1 if they see running water in the street.
About the Author