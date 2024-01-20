Metro Atlanta

City seeking donations to help unhoused Atlantans

Warming centers are still open for vulnerable residents to take shelter from the cold.
December 22, 2022 Atlanta - Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens talks to clients as he visits the Old Adamsville Recreation Center warming center in Atlanta on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The City of Atlanta recently announced to open multiple warming centers as temperatures drop across metro Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

December 22, 2022 Atlanta - Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens talks to clients as he visits the Old Adamsville Recreation Center warming center in Atlanta on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The City of Atlanta recently announced to open multiple warming centers as temperatures drop across metro Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
0 minutes ago

The city of Atlanta is asking residents to assist in efforts to help people experiencing homelessness as temperatures remain below freezing on Saturday.

Atlanta has experienced extreme cold since earlier in the week when frigid Arctic air made its way through Canada and then crept down across the U.S. The phenomenon caused temperatures to drop some 20 degrees colder than usual

Local governments and nonprofits have rushed to open warming shelters with extended hours to keep people safe. Atlanta’s warming centers at the Selena Butler Recreation Center — dedicated for women and children only — and Central Park Recreation Center — for men only — are open over the weekend through Monday morning at 10.

Now, the city is looking for help gathering items like blankets, clothes, socks, shoes and women’s hygiene products to distribute to those seeking shelter in the warming centers during the brutal weather.

Atlanta is opening City Hall Saturday until 6 p.m. to collect donated items and again on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for any additional drop-offs. Temperatures are expected to rise back up to at least 50 degrees by Monday.

Atlanta’s fire department is urging residents to take steps to prevent potential home fires caused by heating appliances. Homeowners should keep space heaters away from flammable materials and keep generators outside.

The city’s Department of Watershed Management is asking residents to call 3-1-1 if they see running water in the street.

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top