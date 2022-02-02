Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta planning department head taking similar job in Boise, Idaho

Tim Keane

Credit: contributed

caption arrowCaption
Tim Keane

Credit: contributed

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Atlanta Planning Commissioner Tim Keane is moving to Idaho, according to an article from the BoiseDev news site.

The business-focused publication reported Wednesday that Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will be appointing Keane to lead Boise’s city planning division, according to two sources familiar with the appointment.

On Tuesday night, a spokesman for Mayor Andre Dickens said Keane accepted a job leading the planning department in another city. Deputy Planning Commissioner Janide Sidifall will serve as interim commissioner as Keane transitions out in the coming weeks.

Keane’s last day is Feb. 18. He’s leaving Atlanta after nearly seven years with the city.

ExploreAtlanta opens English Avenue housing complex for police recruits

According to BoiseDev, Keane said in a statement that he’s excited to have an opportunity to help guide Idaho’s capital city during their period of substantial growth.

Mayor Dickens is also launching a national search to hire new department leaders for the offices of procurement, human resources, and parks and recreation. It is unclear if the Dickens administration will conduct a national search for Keane’s replacement.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Two more Cobb cities get nod from legislative panel
37m ago
Atlanta opens English Avenue housing complex for police recruits
1h ago
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Feb. 2)
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top