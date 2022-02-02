Atlanta planning department head taking similar job in Boise, Idaho

Atlanta Planning Commissioner Tim Keane is moving to Idaho, according to an article from the BoiseDev news site.
The business-focused publication reported Wednesday that Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will be appointing Keane to lead Boise’s city planning division, according to two sources familiar with the appointment.
On Tuesday night, a spokesman for Mayor Andre Dickens said Keane accepted a job leading the planning department in another city. Deputy Planning Commissioner Janide Sidifall will serve as interim commissioner as Keane transitions out in the coming weeks.
Keane’s last day is Feb. 18. He’s leaving Atlanta after nearly seven years with the city.
According to BoiseDev, Keane said in a statement that he’s excited to have an opportunity to help guide Idaho’s capital city during their period of substantial growth.
Mayor Dickens is also launching a national search to hire new department leaders for the offices of procurement, human resources, and parks and recreation. It is unclear if the Dickens administration will conduct a national search for Keane’s replacement.
