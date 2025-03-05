Atlanta City Council wants crosswalk reinstalled after pedestrian death

Atlanta lawmakers want the city to reinstall a downtown crosswalk after a merchant was killed crossing the street last month.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that 67-year-old Pradeep Sood was hit as he crossed from the AmericasMart to Peachtree Center on Feb. 11 via a faded crosswalk linking the buildings. The police report noted that the area where the incident took place appears to be a crosswalk, but also states that the driver wasn’t at fault.

The story detailed the crosswalk saga: the city narrowed Peachtree Street for three blocks in 2021 during a pilot project that aimed to slow traffic and reduce road racing. At that time, the city added the crosswalk connecting 225 Peachtree St. and the AmericasMart building across the street. But commuters and a prominent building owner protested, and in 2022, the road was converted back to four lanes, according to documents seen by the AJC. Yet the crosswalk wasn’t fully removed but was allowed to fade, creating confusion for drivers who can’t always see it and for pedestrians who still consider it valid.