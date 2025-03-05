Atlanta City Council wants crosswalk reinstalled after pedestrian death

Atlanta lawmakers want the city to reinstall a downtown crosswalk after a merchant was killed crossing the street last month.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that 67-year-old Pradeep Sood was hit as he crossed from the AmericasMart to Peachtree Center on Feb. 11 via a faded crosswalk linking the buildings. The police report noted that the area where the incident took place appears to be a crosswalk, but also states that the driver wasn’t at fault.
The story detailed the crosswalk saga: the city narrowed Peachtree Street for three blocks in 2021 during a pilot project that aimed to slow traffic and reduce road racing. At that time, the city added the crosswalk connecting 225 Peachtree St. and the AmericasMart building across the street. But commuters and a prominent building owner protested, and in 2022, the road was converted back to four lanes, according to documents seen by the AJC. Yet the crosswalk wasn’t fully removed but was allowed to fade, creating confusion for drivers who can’t always see it and for pedestrians who still consider it valid.
Within days of the AJC story, the city removed the confusing crosswalk by paving over that section of the street. But Atlanta City Council members introduced a resolution on Monday, urging the mayor’s office to reinstall permanent striping along with flashing lights and signage.
“While faded crosswalk paint was visible, the crossing has not been active since 2023,” the resolution reads. “The confusion represents a failure of infrastructure design and the City’s indecision as to what Peachtree Street should be.”
Council members called the city’s decision to remove the faded crosswalk altogether “reactionary and takes the path of least resistance” over a concrete plan to make the area safer for pedestrians.
The resolution is nonbinding and will be reviewed next week by council members on the Transportation Committee.
Staff reporter Michael Scaturro contributed to this report.
