Why do we celebrate Black History Month in February?

“Since Lincoln’s assassination in 1865, the Black community, along with other Republicans, had been celebrating the fallen President’s birthday. And since the late 1890s, Black communities across the country had been celebrating Douglass’. Well aware of the pre-existing celebrations, Woodson built Negro History Week around traditional days of commemorating the Black past. He was asking the public to extend their study of Black history, not to create a new tradition. In doing so, he increased his chances for success.”

As schools began forming Negro History Clubs and mayors began issuing Negro History Week proclamations, Negro History Week was quickly spreading across the country.

Over the following decades, Negro History Week continued to grow. Woodson was dedicated to the cause until his death in 1950.

“In fact, Woodson never viewed black history as a one-week affair,” the association reported. “He pressed for schools to use Negro History Week to demonstrate what students learned all year.”

Finally, in the 1960s, Negro History Week began its evolution into Black History Month.

“By the late 1960s, as young Blacks on college campuses became increasingly conscious of links with Africa, Black History Month replaced Negro History Week at a quickening pace,” the association reported. “Within the Association, younger intellectuals, part of the awakening, prodded Woodson’s organization to change with the times. They succeeded. In 1976, fifty years after the first celebration, the Association used its influence to institutionalize the shifts from a week to a month and from Negro history to Black history. Since the mid-1970s, every American president, Democrat and Republican, has issued proclamations endorsing the Association’s annual theme.”