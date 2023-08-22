Alpharetta attorney Bob Cheeley granted bond

Alpharetta attorney Bob Cheeley was granted bond Tuesday afternoon after being indicted last week in the Fulton County election investigation.

Cheeley was granted a $50,000 bond. He is facing charges of violating the state’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, false statements and writings, perjury and two counts each of conspiracy to commit filing false documents and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

Cheeley presented video clips to state legislators showing election workers handling ballots at State Farm Arena. He asserted poll workers were double- and triple-counting votes and compared what he said had happened to the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.