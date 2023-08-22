Alpharetta attorney Bob Cheeley granted bond

Alpharetta attorney Bob Cheeley was granted bond Tuesday afternoon after being indicted last week in the Fulton County election investigation.

Cheeley was granted a $50,000 bond. He is facing charges of violating the state’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, false statements and writings, perjury and two counts each of conspiracy to commit filing false documents and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Cheeley presented video clips to state legislators showing election workers handling ballots at State Farm Arena. He asserted poll workers were double- and triple-counting votes and compared what he said had happened to the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

