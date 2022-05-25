A mournful flight to Memphis

Part of a project marking the then 40th anniversary of King’s death, Farris was one of 13 people that The AJC sat down with to record their stories and shed light on the life and death of the civil rights leader.

Caption Martin Luther King Jr. and his sister, Christine, after their commencement ceremonies at Morehouse College and Spelman College in 1948. (Used with permission, Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel, Morehouse College) Caption Martin Luther King Jr. and his sister, Christine, after their commencement ceremonies at Morehouse College and Spelman College in 1948. (Used with permission, Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel, Morehouse College)

We are re-releasing these interviews as a 13-part podcast hosted by Multimedia Journalist Ryon Horne.

Along with Farris, Tyrone Brooks, Earl Caldwell, Andrew Young, Martin Luther King III, Xernona Clayton and Bernice King, and those who have left us — including Billy Kyle, Juanita Abernathy, Ralph David Abernathy III, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, Congressman John Lewis, Kathryn Johnson — each gives us a glimpse, through their relationships with King, inside the making of history.

