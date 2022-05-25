ajc logo
X

A mournful flight to Memphis

Christine King Farris and her niece, Bernice A. King, watch as a wreath is installed outside Ebenezer Baptist Church in 2014. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

caption arrowCaption
Christine King Farris and her niece, Bernice A. King, watch as a wreath is installed outside Ebenezer Baptist Church in 2014. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
Voices of King podcast continues with his sister, Christine King Farris

Christine King Farris couldn’t force herself to get off the plane.

Who could blame her really? The older sister of Martin Luther King Jr. had rushed to Memphis to retrieve the body of her brother after he had been gunned down a day earlier on April 4, 1968.

She didn’t want to step foot on the soil where her brother was murdered.

caption arrowCaption
"I said 'Coretta, M.L. has already preached his eulogy," said King's sister Christine King Farris. "He did that 'drum major' speech back in February...When Martin got [home] he said, 'I might have preached my eulogy.' "

Credit: Pouya Dianat / AJC

"I said 'Coretta, M.L. has already preached his eulogy," said King's sister Christine King Farris. "He did that 'drum major' speech back in February...When Martin got [home] he said, 'I might have preached my eulogy.' "

Credit: Pouya Dianat / AJC

caption arrowCaption
"I said 'Coretta, M.L. has already preached his eulogy," said King's sister Christine King Farris. "He did that 'drum major' speech back in February...When Martin got [home] he said, 'I might have preached my eulogy.' "

Credit: Pouya Dianat / AJC

Credit: Pouya Dianat / AJC

In a gripping 2008 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Farris, the last living King sibling, sat down to talk about the last days of her brother and the immediate impact that his death had on the family.

Part of a project marking the then 40th anniversary of King’s death, Farris was one of 13 people that The AJC sat down with to record their stories and shed light on the life and death of the civil rights leader.

caption arrowCaption
Martin Luther King Jr. and his sister, Christine, after their commencement ceremonies at Morehouse College and Spelman College in 1948. (Used with permission, Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel, Morehouse College)

Martin Luther King Jr. and his sister, Christine, after their commencement ceremonies at Morehouse College and Spelman College in 1948. (Used with permission, Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel, Morehouse College)

caption arrowCaption
Martin Luther King Jr. and his sister, Christine, after their commencement ceremonies at Morehouse College and Spelman College in 1948. (Used with permission, Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel, Morehouse College)

We are re-releasing these interviews as a 13-part podcast hosted by Multimedia Journalist Ryon Horne.

Along with Farris, Tyrone Brooks, Earl Caldwell, Andrew Young, Martin Luther King III, Xernona Clayton and Bernice King, and those who have left us — including Billy Kyle, Juanita Abernathy, Ralph David Abernathy III, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, Congressman John Lewis, Kathryn Johnson — each gives us a glimpse, through their relationships with King, inside the making of history.

Each episode will be made available through the Unapologetically ATL newsletter, but you can also subscribe to “The Voices of King” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Survivor of sexual abuse in SBC church wants action over words
26m ago
George Johnson, businessman with a heart for kids, dies at 86
1h ago
Shelia Edwards wins District 3 Public Service Commission race
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top