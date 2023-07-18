$2M Powerball ticket bought in Spalding County; jackpot reaches $1B

While no one took home the massive jackpot during the latest Powerball drawing on Monday, someone who bought a ticket in Georgia is now a millionaire.

A ticket purchased in Spalding County matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41, earning the lucky person $2 million with Power Play included. Their numbers didn’t have the red Powerball 21 and the prize amount was $1 million before the bonus.

The winning ticket was purchased from H & R Groceries located at 3118 Macon Road in the community of Orchard Hill, which had a population of just 219 people in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Across 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, many are expected to wait in anticipation for the new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing, which will earn the winner an estimated $1 billion. It will be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball.

The massive jackpot, which has the unlikely odds of 1 in 292.2 million, hasn’t seen a winner in the past 38 consecutive drawings. The winner has the option be paid in yearly increments or get a lump sum before taxes.

No one has won since April when the winning ticket was sold in Ohio and earned someone nearly $253 million. The largest Powerball jackpot ever was sold in Southern California in November. That person won more than $2.04 billion.

On Monday, two other people took home $2 million after their five numbers matched along with the Power Play, lottery officials told the Associated Press. Those tickets were sold in Arkansas and Texas.

Meanwhile, five others took home $1 million, officials said, with those winning tickets sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania.

— The Associated Press contributed to this article.