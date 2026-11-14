News Peachtree Road Race updates: Healthy habits Plus: Core strength and community impact. Share Runners cool off under a mist on Hope Hill during the 57th running of the Peachtree Road Race on July 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Nicole Bennett 13 minutes ago

Hello, Peachtree racers, Hello, Peachtree racers, Leaves are falling and yards are filling up, which means that, despite the beautiful colors and refreshingly crisp autumn weather, it’s time to add raking back to your to-do list. But hours of repetitive motion and improper technique can strain your back, shoulders and joints, putting an unnecessary hurdle between you and your next run. Dr. Aaron Bailey shares tips to rake smarter, ease the burden on your body and know when it’s time to seek help. (This story is free to read, no subscription required. 🎁) Whether you’re a first-time or seasoned runner, staying healthy now can help keep your training on track. We’re about seven months from the 2027 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. Over the next roughly 230 days, I’ll be here to help you stay motivated, informed and connected with fellow runners.

STARTING STRONG (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC; Source: Pexels) Peachtree prep starts long before you lace up your running shoes. The end of daylight saving time may have given you an extra hour of sleep, but that doesn’t necessarily mean better rest. The time change can continue to affect your sleep routine for days or even weeks, especially if you were already running short on sleep. New findings from the Apple Health Study show Georgia’s average sleep score was 74.15, slightly below the national average of 74.7.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says adults ages 18-60 need at least seven hours of sleep a night. However, 30.5% of U.S. adults got less than that in 2024, according to the CDC.

The good news? Many of the habits that interfere with sleep are easy to change, according to Dr. Ana Casas, founder of Atlanta Age Management Medicine in Alpharetta. Those habits include:

Keeping an inconsistent schedule. Going to bed at 10 p.m. one night, midnight the next and sleeping until 10 a.m. on weekends can send confusing signals to your body’s internal clock. Scrolling before bed. Checking your phone, answering emails and watching TV can keep the brain stimulated when it should be winding down. Drinking caffeine too late. Caffeine can remain in your system for hours, affecting sleep quality even if you have no trouble falling asleep. 😴 Read more: Other sleep-disrupting habits seen again and again. MILES OF IMPACT (Atlanta Track Club Foundation) Better habits don’t just strengthen individual runners. They help build a stronger running community, too. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is proud to spotlight our friends at the Atlanta Track Club Foundation.

Through youth programs and community initiatives, the foundation helps more Atlantans discover the life-changing power of running and walking, helps expand access to the sport and efforts to build healthier communities.

Its annual giving drive runs from Saturday through Dec. 14. Want to help keep Atlanta moving? Learn more or make a gift today. KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING 👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar: 👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar: Nov. 26: Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, 5K, Mile & Dash

Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, 5K, Mile & Dash Dec. 5: Eastside Beltline 12K-3K

Eastside Beltline 12K-3K Dec. 12: Singleton Relay and Grand Prix Awards Finale More info and sign-up links here 👟 Other meetups to check out:

Beltline Run/Walk Club : Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you and show up.

: Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you and show up. Community group runs around the city: These events are hosted by organizations other than the Track Club, and there’s bound to be an event near you.

MORE TRAINING & TIPS You don't need endless crunches to build a stronger core, experts say. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The miles you log are important. So is the strength you build between runs. “You cannot crunch your way to a flatter stomach,” said Mark Kovacs, Ph.D., an Atlanta-based exercise physiologist and CEO of the Kovacs Institute. Kovacs, a former professional athlete and NCAA doubles tennis champion, said the misconception that abdominal exercises melt stubborn fat is difficult to shake. A well-rounded core workout should do more than target your abdominal muscles. Echoing Kovacs’ advice, Lawrenceville fitness instructor Jodi Woodward recommends these exercises to engage different muscle groups and help build a stronger, more stable core. Plank How to do it: Plant your hands directly under your shoulders, as if to do a pushup. Hold your body in a straight line from head to toe.

Plant your hands directly under your shoulders, as if to do a pushup. Hold your body in a straight line from head to toe. Sets and reps: Start with 20-30 seconds and work up to 60 seconds. Complete two to three sets.

Start with 20-30 seconds and work up to 60 seconds. Complete two to three sets. Why it works: Planks engage multiple muscle groups, including your abdominal muscles, back, shoulders and glutes. “Yes, the core can be the main focus,” Woodward said. “However, you get such a great full-body workout without any equipment.”

Hip dips How to do it: Start in a side plank, resting on one forearm with your elbow directly beneath your shoulder. Keep your body in a straight line. Lower your hip toward the ground, then raise it back up. Repeat on the other side.

Start in a side plank, resting on one forearm with your elbow directly beneath your shoulder. Keep your body in a straight line. Lower your hip toward the ground, then raise it back up. Repeat on the other side. Sets and reps: Complete two to three sets of 10-12 repetitions per side.

Complete two to three sets of 10-12 repetitions per side. Why it works: This exercise targets your obliques, the muscles along the sides of your waist. Because you’re supporting yourself on your forearm rather than your hands, it doesn’t require putting weight on your wrists. Woodward recommends it for people with wrist issues. 💪 Read more: Why a strong core matters and more moves to add to your workout routine. For more training tips, stay tuned. The newsletter returns Dec. 12 with more ideas, inspiration and advice to keep you moving toward race day. FUELING UP Just like on race day, hydration matters. Drinking water throughout the day can support digestion and help you recognize when you've had enough to eat. (Courtesy of Patricia Neligan) I’m a firm believer that holiday treats and race goals can coexist.

As we quickly approach Thanksgiving and a December full of parties and gatherings, experts say healthy eating doesn’t have to be about deprivation or skipping foods you love. Instead, mindful eating can help you enjoy the season while staying tuned in to what your body needs and how you want to feel heading into the new year. “The holiday season can be a little daunting if you are trying to develop or maintain a healthy dietary pattern,” said Hannah Wilson, an assistant professor of community nutrition and interim assistant director of the Extension Center for Health Outreach at Clemson University. “It can be easy to approach the holidays with an ‘all or nothing’ mentality.” Here are a few simple morsels to help you savor the season while staying mindful of what and how much you’re eating. Bring the veggies. Offer to make a veggie tray and dip or a vegetable side dish for holiday gatherings. Having a nourishing option you enjoy can help you feel satisfied while keeping you from grazing on sweets as you prepare your contribution.

Offer to make a veggie tray and dip or a vegetable side dish for holiday gatherings. Having a nourishing option you enjoy can help you feel satisfied while keeping you from grazing on sweets as you prepare your contribution. Don’t arrive hungry. Have a plan before you head to a holiday gathering. Eating a nourishing meal or snack ahead of the event can help curb cravings, making it easier to maintain a sense of normalcy during one of the busiest social stretches of the year.

Have a plan before you head to a holiday gathering. Eating a nourishing meal or snack ahead of the event can help curb cravings, making it easier to maintain a sense of normalcy during one of the busiest social stretches of the year. Stay hydrated. Drink water throughout the day and during holiday gatherings. Water supports digestion and can help you feel full, making it easier to recognize when you’ve had enough to eat. 🍪 Read more: More mindful tips for enjoying holiday treats in moderation.