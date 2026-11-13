Metro Atlanta Atlanta bracing for season’s first freeze; parts of North Ga. could see flurries Saturday evening into Sunday morning will be the coldest night of the season so far, the National Weather Service warns. Share A man dressed for cold morning temperatures crosses Williams Street on Friday, Nov. 13 , 2026, in Atlanta. Temperatures in metro Atlanta are expected to fall below freezing this weekend. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Caroline Silva 14 minutes ago

Temperatures in metro Atlanta are expected to fall below freezing this weekend for the first time this season, prompting warnings and watches, while mountainous regions in North Georgia could see some snow flurries. The deep chill will settle over metro Atlanta late Friday, with temperatures expected to fall into the high 30s or lower by early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The real bite arrives Saturday night into Sunday, when the city is expected to hit freezing. Residents should take steps now to protect plants and plumbing, the agency said. Precipitation chances will remain close to zero, though the northeast Georgia mountains could see some isolated flurries Friday into early Saturday, the Weather Service said.

In parts of North and west central Georgia, a freeze warning is in place from 1 to 9 a.m. Saturday. Cobb is the only one of the five core metro Atlanta counties included in the warning zone. The Weather Service warns of temperatures as low as 29 degrees. Cooler temperatures are possible in regions with higher elevations. Related Story Tips on protecting your home, plants and pets in freezing temps “Friday night will be cold, but Saturday night will be colder,” the Weather Service said early Friday. A freeze watch is also in effect from late Saturday evening through Sunday morning across most of North and Middle Georgia. The Weather Service predicts temperatures could reach as low as 25 degrees, the coldest night of the season so far. Forecasters are warning it should be a “hard freeze” for much of North Georgia, including the metro area. “Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the agency said.

The Weather Service urged residents to add insulation to water pipes, drain them completely or allow them to slowly drip to prevent pipes from freezing or bursting.

A freeze watch is issued “when there is a potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures” in the next 24 to 36 hours, while a freeze warning is “issued when significant, widespread freezing temperatures” are anticipated, according to the Weather Service. Both are typically issued in the fall, marked by the first widespread freeze, the agency said. Related Story How and when to protect your pipes from freezing Temperatures will be below average for this time of year, and daytime highs are expected in the mid-50s Friday, Saturday and Sunday in metro Atlanta with predominantly sunny skies. Higher elevation areas could struggle to get out of the 30s and 40s through the weekend.