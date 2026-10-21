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Aging in Atlanta

Holiday eating doesn’t have to be all or nothing

A few mindful choices can help you enjoy holiday treats without overdoing it.
A festive holiday table can offer plenty of choices. Mindful eating can help you enjoy them without overdoing it. (Photo Courtesy of Patricia Neligan)
A festive holiday table can offer plenty of choices. Mindful eating can help you enjoy them without overdoing it. (Photo Courtesy of Patricia Neligan)
AJC
By Patricia Neligan – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Ready to take on Halloween, Thanksgiving, and a December full of holiday parties without worrying if your wardrobe will still fit in 2027?

Healthy holiday eating doesn’t have to be about deprivation or skipping foods you love. Instead, mindful eating can help you enjoy the season while staying tuned in to what your body needs and how you want to feel heading into the new year.

“The holiday season can be a little daunting if you are trying to develop or maintain a healthy dietary pattern,” said Dr. Hannah Wilson, an assistant professor of community nutrition, and interim assistant director of the Extension Center for Health Outreach at Clemson University. “It can be easy to approach the holidays with an ‘all or nothing’ mentality.”

Holiday treats can be part of the celebration while mindful eating helps you savor each bite. (Photo Courtesy of Patricia Neligan)
Holiday treats can be part of the celebration while mindful eating helps you savor each bite. (Photo Courtesy of Patricia Neligan)

Eating well and taking care of your body are skills you can develop and practice at any age. Each day is a reset, so don’t let a piece of Halloween candy or a slice of pumpkin pie let guilt or shame cloud your holiday cheer. Think of each day, each holiday, and each gathering as a chance to flex your “mindfulness” muscle.

“You can still nourish your body while honoring your cravings by focusing on filling most of your plate with nutrient-dense foods higher in fiber, protein, and healthy fats such as vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and nuts and seeds,” said Wilson. “Prioritizing these foods during the holidays will help keep you fuller longer, minimizing the tendency to graze on sweet treats and other foods that are often readily available during the holidays.”

With several sweet-forward festivities approaching, here are a few simple morsels to help you savor the season while staying mindful of what and how much you’re eating.

Rethink your drink

Sugar can sneak into your glass just as easily as it can onto your dessert plate.

Both alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks can add significant amounts of added sugar to your day. For example, one can of Coke has 39 grams of sugar, the equivalent of nearly 10 teaspoons. An 8-ounce pour of tonic water has about 21 grams of sugar, or roughly 5 teaspoons.

Pay attention to what’s in your glass and consider lower-sugar options when you can.