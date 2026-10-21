Aging in Atlanta Holiday eating doesn’t have to be all or nothing A few mindful choices can help you enjoy holiday treats without overdoing it. Share A festive holiday table can offer plenty of choices. Mindful eating can help you enjoy them without overdoing it. (Photo Courtesy of Patricia Neligan)

AJC By Patricia Neligan – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 33 minutes ago

Ready to take on Halloween, Thanksgiving, and a December full of holiday parties without worrying if your wardrobe will still fit in 2027? Healthy holiday eating doesn’t have to be about deprivation or skipping foods you love. Instead, mindful eating can help you enjoy the season while staying tuned in to what your body needs and how you want to feel heading into the new year. “The holiday season can be a little daunting if you are trying to develop or maintain a healthy dietary pattern,” said Dr. Hannah Wilson, an assistant professor of community nutrition, and interim assistant director of the Extension Center for Health Outreach at Clemson University. “It can be easy to approach the holidays with an ‘all or nothing’ mentality.”

Holiday treats can be part of the celebration while mindful eating helps you savor each bite. (Photo Courtesy of Patricia Neligan) Eating well and taking care of your body are skills you can develop and practice at any age. Each day is a reset, so don’t let a piece of Halloween candy or a slice of pumpkin pie let guilt or shame cloud your holiday cheer. Think of each day, each holiday, and each gathering as a chance to flex your “mindfulness” muscle. “You can still nourish your body while honoring your cravings by focusing on filling most of your plate with nutrient-dense foods higher in fiber, protein, and healthy fats such as vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and nuts and seeds,” said Wilson. “Prioritizing these foods during the holidays will help keep you fuller longer, minimizing the tendency to graze on sweet treats and other foods that are often readily available during the holidays.” With several sweet-forward festivities approaching, here are a few simple morsels to help you savor the season while staying mindful of what and how much you’re eating.

Don’t buy your favorite Halloween treats. If you know you’ll be tempted by the candy before or after trick-or-treaters arrive, choose treats you don’t particularly enjoy. You’ll be less likely to snack on them, while still having something to offer your visitors.

If you know you’ll be tempted by the candy before or after trick-or-treaters arrive, choose treats you don’t particularly enjoy. You’ll be less likely to snack on them, while still having something to offer your visitors. Bring the veggies. Offer to make a veggie tray and dip or a vegetable side dish for holiday gatherings. Having a nourishing option you enjoy can help you feel satisfied while keeping you from grazing on sweets as you prepare your contribution.

Offer to make a veggie tray and dip or a vegetable side dish for holiday gatherings. Having a nourishing option you enjoy can help you feel satisfied while keeping you from grazing on sweets as you prepare your contribution. Don’t arrive hungry. Have a plan before you head to a holiday gathering. Eating a nourishing meal or snack ahead of the event can help curb cravings, making it easier to maintain a sense of normalcy during one of the busiest social stretches of the year.

Have a plan before you head to a holiday gathering. Eating a nourishing meal or snack ahead of the event can help curb cravings, making it easier to maintain a sense of normalcy during one of the busiest social stretches of the year. Watch your portions. Everything looks delicious, right? Smaller portions can help you enjoy more of what’s on the table. Take a little of the dishes you really want to try, then give yourself time to savor them.

Everything looks delicious, right? Smaller portions can help you enjoy more of what’s on the table. Take a little of the dishes you really want to try, then give yourself time to savor them. Stay hydrated. Drink water throughout the day and during holiday gatherings. Water supports digestion and can help you feel full, making it easier to recognize when you’ve had enough to eat.