Georgia News OpenAI’s massive Georgia data center project faces legal challenges The Southern Environmental Law Center, in lawsuit, is latest to cite transparency issues in opposing giant AI facility near Savannah. Protesters gathered outside an OpenAI data center open house in Effingham County in July. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)

By Adam Van Brimmer 27 minutes ago Share

OpenAI’s charm offensive to win favor among those who live near its proposed $20 billion Georgia data center campus is proving a challenge. A pledged $85 million in community investment and the promise of a significant reduction in property taxes has not quelled the public outcry against the 4 million-square-foot facility, the state’s largest data center project to date. Residents have packed town halls and county and state meetings to voice their opposition while U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and state elected officials have traveled to mostly rural Effingham County, about a 30-minute drive from Savannah’s downtown, to rally on their behalf.

On Monday came the loudest denouncement yet — a lawsuit from the Southern Environmental Law Center, the large Virginia-based environment watchdog known for litigating against developers, utilities and government. The suit was filed on behalf of five Effingham residents as well as coastal Georgia environmentalist group One Hundred Miles and focuses on the lack of transparency around the OpenAI deal and alleged violations of Georgia sunshine laws meant to guarantee public access to government meetings and records. The suit seeks to void a memorandum of understanding between OpenAI and the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority and invalidate a property transfer for the future home of the data center. A ruling by an Effingham County Superior Court judge to nullify those agreements could delay and possibly end OpenAI’s bid to construct the facility. “More broadly, we want to send a message that the Georgia Open Meeting Act and the Georgia Open Records Act are not meaningless process or technicalities but embody the public’s right to know and their right to self-determination and should be followed,” said Zachary Hennessee, a SELC attorney. “We’re seeing data centers pop up that have been negotiated around the state and the public is being shut out.”

OpenAI is planning to build a $20 billion data center on a site at the Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub near Rincon, Georgia. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC) The Effingham County Industrial Development Authority and an OpenAI affiliate are the defendants in the lawsuit. Neither has been formally served with the complaint and Brandt Herndon, CEO of the development authority, declined to comment on specifics until given an opportunity to review the filing.

An emailed statement from the development authority said it “remains committed to conducting its business in accordance with applicable laws and to supporting the economic development interests of Effingham County.” An OpenAI spokesperson declined to comment Monday. The suit is the second filed against the data center this month. The other named Effingham County commissioners as defendants and alleges the elected officials improperly changed zoning laws to allow data centers. A Savannah-based law firm filed the complaint on behalf of three Effingham residents. Effingham County administrator Tim Callanan spoke to concerned residents at OpenAI's data center open house in July. The project was announced less than 36 hours before the meeting. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC) The scope of OpenAI’s data center plan has made it the epicenter of Georgia’s data center debate. The Atlanta area is the national leader in data center development with facilities expected to use 2.88 gigawatts of electricity to power their operations under construction. By contrast, the OpenAI campus is projected to use more energy, 3.2 gigawatts, than all those under-construction facilities combined.