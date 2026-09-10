Data Centers in Georgia

Georgia emerged amid the artificial intelligence boom as one of the top states for data center projects. The Atlanta area went from the sixth-largest data center market in 2022 to the second-largest in the world by 2025, according to data from real estate services firm CBRE. And the construction frenzy hasn’t waned with multibillion dollar-proposals becoming routine across Georgia. These centers require enormous amounts of electricity, can use lots of water and take up large swaths of land, generating controversy. But some communities covet the jobs and property taxes these facilities can create, and the industry labels data centers as critical infrastructure for the digital age.