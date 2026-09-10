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Data Centers in Georgia

Georgia emerged amid the artificial intelligence boom as one of the top states for data center projects. The Atlanta area went from the sixth-largest data center market in 2022 to the second-largest in the world by 2025, according to data from real estate services firm CBRE. And the construction frenzy hasn’t waned with multibillion dollar-proposals becoming routine across Georgia. These centers require enormous amounts of electricity, can use lots of water and take up large swaths of land, generating controversy. But some communities covet the jobs and property taxes these facilities can create, and the industry labels data centers as critical infrastructure for the digital age.
Data Surge series
Graphic - Data Intro
Part 1
Atlanta was primed for the data center boom. All it took was a spark.
Data Centers - Opposition
Part 2
As data centers grow larger, so does pushback across Georgia
Data Centers - Virginia
Part 3
Data Center Alley has lessons to teach. Is metro Atlanta listening?
Data Center Legislation
Part 4
As data centers flock to Georgia, state lawmakers haven’t pumped the...
Data centers need a lot more juice. Georgia consumers fear being squeezed.
Part 5
Data centers need a lot more juice. Georgia consumers fear being...
Data Surge Rural
Part 6
Why Big Tech sees Georgia farmland as ripe for data centers
Data Center Land Competition
Part 7
What data center companies are spending for Georgia land might shock...
Data Surge Taxes
Part 8
Data centers promise tax gains for Georgia. But are they delivering?
Atlanta’s data center market isn’t just growing fast. It’s unprecedented
Part 9
Georgia’s sales tax breaks for data centers tally more than $2.5...
Data Surge Hampton
Part 10
This Georgia town learns what comes with a data center. More data...
Data Surge - Atlanta
Part 11
Atlanta banned data centers in most of the city. One is trying anyway.
Losing Homes
Part 12
The data center boom is transforming Georgia. Some residents could lose...
Georgia data center’s rush to build a pop-up power plant raises concern
Part 13
Georgia’s first data center ‘pop-up’ power plant is breaking rules...
Policies and Opinions
aajc 060326 dekalb data centers
GUEST COLUMN

Data center fatigue: Repurpose AI to solve the problems it creates

Data centers that fuel artificial intelligence are meeting resistance across Georgia. However, this is now an opportunity to use AI to solve the problems it creates.

aajc 060326 dekalb data centers
RICK JACKSON

Georgians must have voice on whether data centers come to their communities

Georgia Republican governor nominee Rick Jackson writes that local input, state guardrails and financial protections are essential before a data center is approved.

China AI
GUEST COLUMN

Humanity must adopt safeguards on AI before it gets out of control

Human beings' rights and health are being threatened by the rapidly expanding power of artificial intelligence. It's time to set more controls.

Latest coverage
Dalton data center

Data center build-out creates new stress test for Georgia construction firms

Georgia Data Center

Georgia has no peers for data center construction. It now leads the US.

Meta data center
AJC EXCLUSIVE

Georgia families sue Meta, accuse its data center of tainting their water

Lawmakers to consider property tax relief for scores of Georgia communities

Warnock blasts OpenAI, Effingham for doing data center deal ‘in the dark’

aajc 060326 dekalb data centers
GUEST COLUMN

Data center fatigue: Repurpose AI to solve the problems it creates

Nuclear politics: Kemp, Granholm host dueling victory parties at Vogtle

Georgia Power deal to power OpenAI data center is approved, with some fine print

aajc 060326 dekalb data centers
RICK JACKSON

Georgians must have voice on whether data centers come to their communities

China AI
GUEST COLUMN

Humanity must adopt safeguards on AI before it gets out of control

Data center opponents jeer after a Marietta City Council meeting adjourned in June. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
GUEST COLUMN

Georgians deserve accountability and transparency on data centers

A new Georgia data center will be powered by RICE

Want a data center in your community? The Georgia Chamber wants to know.