INVESTIGATIONS: RISKY MEDICINE Why you will have problems checking out your Georgia doctor Information required by Patient Right to Know Act is missing or incorrect on medical board website (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Pexels)

By Carrie Teegardin 52 minutes ago Share

Fifteen years ago, Georgia lawmakers gave patients across the state the right to know whether their doctor had malpractice insurance coverage. The legislation required that information be included on the profile of every licensed physician on the Georgia Composite Medical Board’s website, expanding on a law that allows patients to check on the credentials of the doctors they are seeing — or considering — for their care.

“Obviously, that’s critically important, and yet, from your own reporting, consumers who go to the medical board to try to do their homework to make an informed decision, are encountering insufficient information and, in some cases, false information,” Coyle said.

Some of the issues were long-standing: A blistering state audit released in 2020 called out the board for failing to provide consumers with the required information in a useful format. Other problems came about as the medical board last summer switched to a new website. Key takeaways Georgia patients have a right to know their doctors’ qualifications and concerns, state lawmakers decided years ago. To that end, they passed a law requiring the information to be posted on the Georgia medical board’s website. Yet much of the information is missing or wrong, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found. As a result, patients can’t rely on the details about malpractice payouts or coverage, doctors’ specialty certifications or their disciplinary history. What’s more, criminal convictions and restrictions on doctors’ hospital privileges are nowhere to be found, despite state law requiring the information be publicly available. The medical board’s executive director says he wants to make it right, and it’s one of many issues he is struggling with as patients face the difficulty of doing their own research on a bewildering assortments of claims about medical treatments. The switch has improved the efficiency of the licensing and renewal process, with the average time to issue a physician’s license dropping from about five months to less than two months. But the transition is continuing to create problems with profile information, the board’s leadership acknowledged. “We want to make this right, and we want to get it right for you all and the public …,” Jason Jones, the board’s executive director, told the AJC. “It’s just going to take us a little bit longer.” Important role Under the Patient Right to Know Act, physician profiles are required to provide the public with comprehensive information about each doctor related to licensing, medical school attendance, graduate medical education and specialty board certification. The law also requires information about hospital privileges, the location of the practice and whether the doctor participates in Medicaid.

The law says the profiles must include information on any disciplinary actions or criminal convictions for felonies and report if a doctor loses hospital privileges. State law also requires that medical malpractice settlements or court judgments be listed if the amounts reach certain thresholds. Doctors are required to self-report much of the information. To check the accuracy of profile information, the AJC checked key details on dozens of doctors. That review found information about physician specialties was flawed. In numerous cases, profiles showed that doctors were not certified in their specialties, but the American Board of Medical Specialties showed that they were.

Some physicians were listed as having had no public disciplinary orders, but orders are posted on their profile. In other cases, no disciplinary orders were posted for physicians shown to have been sanctioned. To check information on malpractice payouts, the AJC compared some listed information with findings from court cases and news reports. That review found examples where payout information was missing or inaccurate on the website. The profile information is vital, according to experts. “One of the most important roles state medical boards play is serving as a repository of publicly available information about physicians,” the Federation of State Medical Boards, an advocacy organization for state boards, says on its website. Jason Jones, the Georgia Composite Medical Board executive director, says that the agency's transition to a new website has made it difficult to keep physicians' profiles updated for public review. “We want to make this right, and we want to get it right for you all and the public …,” he says. “It’s just going to take us a little bit longer.” (Miguel Martinez/AJC)