News A.M. ATL: It’s go time Plus: Downballot races, election security Share (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Happy Election Day. If you see something concerning at the polls today that you think the media needs to know about, tell us. We have a form here. Hopefully, no one will need it, all will go smoothly, and we can sit back and watch the results roll in tonight with a cup of tea. Or Jim Beam. Or both, we don’t judge. Let’s get to it. FINAL NOTES FROM THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL (Illustration: AJC) No more political ads. No more mailers. It’s time for action, and Georgia’s top political candidates have spent the last few days making their final cases to voters.

🔎 READ MORE: A live log of last-minute campaign activities Ossoff: Hours left to “change the course of history” U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff made a stop at a Decatur field office yesterday. “We have 29 hours still ahead of us to use our constitutional rights and take action and change the course of history and save our country,” he said.

Polls show a good probability of Ossoff winning reelection over his GOP opponent, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins.

There have been other indicators, too, in the way GOP groups have diverted money away from efforts to defeat Ossoff into other, possibly more promising races.

The AJC’s Greg Bluestein breaks down key moments during Ossoff’s campaign. Collins: “This race is too close to slow down” Collins closed out his campaign with a solo news conference in an Atlanta parking lot Monday, as Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson campaigned elsewhere with Gov. Brian Kemp. “We’re still running wide open,” he said.

Bottoms: “I will make sure your voices are heard” Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms made a poignant stop on Monday, visiting her ancestral home in Crawfordville where her great-great-grandparents were enslaved on a plantation.

Crawfordville is capital-T Tiny, with less than 500 residents. She promised rural voters better representation.

“I will make sure our rural communities are not forgotten or left behind,” Bottoms said. “I will make sure your voices are heard.” Jackson: “You’ve got to leave it on the field” Kemp has been beside Jackson on several late campaign stops, helping shore up a nervous GOP base. Jackson and Kemp have put forth the message that a Jackson win will ensure Kemp’s legacy continues.

At a Monday stop in Canton, Kemp pointed to his narrow 2018 victory over Democrat Stacey Abrams as a reason to get out the vote. “If we have a big turnout tomorrow, we are going to win this race and elect Rick Jackson.”

During the stop, the AJC asked Jackson about the reported $200 million of his own money he’s spent on his campaign.

“If you’ve got the wrong message and the wrong messenger, it doesn’t matter how much money you have,” he said. The clash between Bottoms and Jackson is a test of competing political forces: Jackson’s extraordinary wealth and outsider appeal against Bottoms’ energized Democratic base and a national climate that has soured on Trump. 🔎 READ MORE: How the tight battle for Georgia governor has played out

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. REMEMBER, THERE’S MORE (Photo Illustration: AJC; Source: Arvin Temkar/AJC, J Glenn Photography, Brian Cahn via ZUMA Press Wire/Pool) Senate and governor races are very sexy, news-wise, but there are several other critical races on the ballot.

Lieutenant Governor: Democrat Josh McLaurin

Republican Greg Dolezal Secretary of State: Democrat Penny Brown Reynolds

Republican Tim Fleming Attorney General: Democrat Tanya Miller

Republican Brian Strickland A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution survey of likely Georgia voters shows these downballot races are just as deadlocked as some at the top. Other important races:

WHAT ELSE TO EXPECT ON ELECTION DAY (Photo Illustration: AJC; Source: Getty Images) It’s going to be a long night for those of you looking to learn the election results as they happen. (And those of you who are part of the AJC Politics team — big shoutout there.) When are polls open? Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. across the state. When will we know results? Early unofficial results must be in about an hour after polls close. By the end of the night, we’ll know the outcomes for most races, but some races may be too close to call. Can I predict the final results from the earliest tallies?

No. The various rhythms with which votes come in can create “mirages,” when one candidate initially seems to be winning but is overtaken by later vote tabulations. Early in-person votes and absentee ballots processed during early voting will be among the first ballots to be counted. Plus, some counties may be faster to report results than others. 🔎 READ MORE: How vote tabulation and certification works At the end of the day, we know that we're going to have an accurate election. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and election experts have raised concerns about election disinformation from foreign adversaries, artificial intelligence and, in Raffensperger’s words, “grifters and conspiracy theorists.” However, that has to do with what voters think, not how the election is actually run.

Raffensperger said during a Monday news conference he is fully confident in Georgia’s democratic processes. NEWS BITES Braves’ Matt Olson, Mauricio Dubón win Gold Glove Awards It’s Olson’s fourth and Dubón’s third time nabbing the honors. Well-earned, both. Fun, unusual holiday gifts for movie lovers Featuring the four words every woman wants to hear: Robert Pattinson nesting doll. What’s so funny? 7 metro Atlanta places to learn improv, stand-up comedy I’d say it’s about confidence, but we all know some of the best acts mine their comedic gems from a deeply sublimated sense of inadequacy. The Aristocrats! ON THIS DATE Nov. 3, 1976