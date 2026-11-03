Things to do What’s so funny? 7 metro Atlanta places to learn improv, stand-up comedy. Dad’s Garage, Alley Stage among spots that offer chances for beginners and experienced performers. Share Audience members react during TheatreSports 30th Anniversary show at Dad’s Garage in Atlanta in 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

AJC By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 49 minutes ago

Have you wondered how stand-up comics write jokes and tell them for laughs? Or maybe you’re a fan of improv shows like “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and want to see what it’s like to collaborate and create a funny scene. Instructor Avery Sharpe-Steele said learning improv can be beneficial beyond simply learning how to make people laugh. Related Story Atlanta’s socially anxious confront their fears through improv March 24, 2026 “People take it to learn communication skills and networking skills, how to keep a conversation going. It also helps you learn how to think quickly on your feet and how to think outside the box,” he said. If you’re ready to get started, here are some metro Atlanta locations that offer improv or stand-up comedy classes, or, in some cases, both.

The Alley Stage The Alley Stage comedy club offers stand-up and improv classes for beginners and experienced performers, promising small class sizes, real stage time and instruction from working comedians. For improv classes, Level 1 starts with the fundamentals of listening, instinct and commitment, after which you can move on to Level 2, where you’ll learn how to build scenes, callbacks and character work. The Level 1 stand-up comedy class teaches participants to write jokes, build a set and perform it live, with Level 2 helping you sharpen your voice and grow your material. A teen improv class is also offered to help with confidence, teamwork and comedic timing. Every course ends with an onstage showcase. The Alley Stage, 11 Anderson St., Marietta. 770-919-0001. alleystage.org.

Students participate in a scene during an improv class at Dad's Garage in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Courtney Waddell/Dad’s Garage)

Dad’s Garage If you’re curious about improv or stand-up, you can sign up for one free class at Dad’s Garage, where an instructor will guide you through games and silly exercises. Once you’re ready to commit to a series of classes, take Level 1 Improv to learn ideas and exercises, and follow up with two more levels if you want to further your skills. If you’re age 55 and older, you can also take a Level 1 Improv series just for your age group.

For stand-up comedy, take a Level 1 series to learn the tools and techniques you’ll need, culminating with a performance of original material. Level 2 helps you strengthen your writing, improve your delivery and develop a distinct comedic voice. Stand-up and improv classes $280, with payment plan available. Dad’s Garage, 569 Ezzard St., Atlanta. 404-523-3141. dads-garage. Alliance Theatre Kids can get in on the act at Alliance Theatre, which offers an improv program for grades 6 to 12 that helps teach critical thinking and teamwork. Students work as part of an ensemble as they employ what they learn about improvisational rules and techniques in unscripted scenes.

And if they’re looking for a fun way to spend their spring break or part of their summer, the theater also offers camps at multiple locations. Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600. alliancetheatre.org.

Related Story 20 stand-up comedy acts to see this fall in Atlanta September 9, 2026 Stage Door Theatre Level 1.5 classes are for students who are new to improv or who have taken a class before and want to continue learning, with an emphasis on creating dynamic stories and characters. The series includes 10 weekly classes. For more advanced improv, Level 4’s 10 classes help you find your artistic voice and make the transformation from student to performer. $275. Stage Door Theatre, Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-396-1726. stagedoortheatrega.org

Whole World Improv Theatre Explore Whole World Improv Theatre’s teaching style and improv method during a two-hour workshop. If you enroll in an improv program, workshop tuition can be applied to these longer sessions. At the 10-week Beginner’s Improv series, you’ll build your skills and finish by performing on stage. As an added perk, you’ll get free show tickets and can participate in student jams.

Intermediate and Advanced classes are also available, and you can also take an Improv Character Lab to help you create bold and believable characters. And a Musical Improv Class is also available if you’d like to soar and belt your way theatrically through a song. Two-hour workshops $50, Beginner’s, Intermediate or Advanced Improv $295, Musical Improv $225, Improv Character Lab $175. Whole World Improv Theatre, 1216 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-817-7529, wholeworldtheatre.com. Related Story The latest addition to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre? A content studio. September 1, 2026 Helium Comedy Club in Alpharetta offers stand-up comedy classes. (Rodney Ho/AJC 2024) Helium Comedy Club Ready to hone your funny bone? Helium Comedy Club’s six-class Stand-Up Comedy 101 lets you learn the basics of stand-up comedy in a structured setting. Taught by Yoshee So, a nationally touring comedian and co-host of the “Hot Breath!” podcast, you’ll mold topics into an original routine using proper joke structure, editing techniques and a focus on writing content. Elements of improv and acting are also included. After the last class session, you and your classmates can show off your skills in front of friends and family.