News A.M. ATL: A bigger picture Plus: Parenting lawsuit, blue jeans Share (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 28 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! It happens every year, but I’m still shocked — nay, offended — the first few days the sun starts disappearing at 5 p.m. This isn’t the Arctic Circle, we’re not built for this! Shorter days and darker afternoons can put a real damper on your mental health. The first step to feeling better? Knowing what you’re up against. Let’s get to it. *But first, check out this week’s episode of “Flagship”!* LATEST ELECTION DEVELOPMENTS Members of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus, including House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus (center), addressed the media at the state Capitol on Wednesday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) A clearer picture of Tuesday’s historic night in Georgia is starting to come into focus.

Democrats take control of Georgia House, Republicans hold the Senate For the first time in 22 years, Democrats will control the Georgia House of Representatives.

Dems defeated at least 12 incumbent Republicans across the state for a net gain of 10 seats, pushing them past the 91 seat threshold they needed for a majority.

What it could mean: Georgia Democrats could make inroads on policies that have long been stalled, including making more people eligible for Medicaid, the government-funded health insurance program. 🔎 READ MORE: A full picture of the new Georgia Assembly Kemp signals a struggle-free transfer of power The voters of our state have spoken. As long as I'm governor, we will always respect the results of secure, accessible, and fair elections, and also abide by the laws and constitution of our state. I will not be calling a special session of the Georgia General Assembly in order to curtail executive branch powers or debate redistricting changes. Gov. Brian Kemp Gov. Brian Kemp A major party switch under the Gold Dome could have triggered a bitter partisan struggle to curb the powers of incoming Democratic leaders, but Kemp nixed the possibility in a statement to the AJC.

Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms previously warned such a move by Republicans would undermine state leadership. “We are a state that has gotten things done in moderation,” she told the “Politically Georgia” podcast earlier this year. “And it would be really unfortunate for them to do that on their way out of the door.”

🔎 READ MORE: Lawmakers could still be called back, but not for that A look at local races Democrats also swept competitive races for county commissioners in metro Atlanta, appearing to unseat Republican incumbents in Fulton, Cobb and Gwinnett.

They also flipped the majority on the Cobb school board, one of the few remaining GOP strongholds in the county. The Cobb County school board has seen several sharp political controversies in recent years. 🔎 READ MORE: Info on the commissioners-elect and Cobb school board fights

Trivia time: In what year were the first female U.S. governors elected? Answer in “On This Date.” Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

SMALL-TOWN MOM WHO MADE HEADLINES FOR ARREST IS SUING Brittany Patterson with her son, Soren, outside their home near Blue Ridge in November 2024. (Bill Torpy/AJC) Brittany Patterson made national headlines in 2024 when deputies arrested her after her 10-year-old son walked less than a mile from home near Mineral Bluff. Now, she’s filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the local sheriff, Fannin County government and the deputies who arrested her. What happened: Patterson’s son, who was homeschooled at the time, often wandered about the area.

A woman called 911 when she saw the boy walking alone in Mineral Bluff’s small downtown.

Deputies escorted the boy home and entered the house, eventually handcuffing and arresting Patterson for reckless conduct.

The incident sparked a wave of parenting discourse.

Patterson said the experience was traumatic for her family, and they eventually left Fannin County because of it.

🔎 FREE TO READ: What happens next, plus more details about the incident NEW COALITION WILL ADDRESS ECONOMIC MOBILITY The Atlanta Regional Commission announced a new task force aimed at helping Atlantans rise out of poverty. Opportunity Rising will evaluate the region’s economic inequality, identify structural barriers preventing upward mobility and coordinate solutions.

“Think about it as a group project, just even bigger,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. Un-fun Fact: Atlanta was ranked dead last for economic mobility among the country’s largest 50 metro areas in a recent study by Harvard. Ouch. 🔎 READ MORE: What the task force will do MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS ⚖️ Walmart won a big personal injury lawsuit appeal under a new rule passed last year as part of Gov. Kemp’s overhaul of litigation rules in favor of businesses. Kemp says the law helps keep insurance costs down.

🗳️ Now that the midterm elections are over, the 2028 election season is here. Aah! LET’S TALK BLUE JEANS (AJC) It’s Thursday, which means a new episode of “Flagship,” the AJC podcast that lets you hear directly from AJC journalists (and me, if that’s a selling point). This week, I talk to AJC video producer Jordan Pettiford about Georgia’s fascinating denim history. Textile snobs, this one’s for you. Cotton and indigo, two key ingredients that make denim denim , are both grown in the South.

, are both grown in the South. In Georgia, we also have one of the last old-fashioned textile mills that makes denim the slow way, with lovingly refurbished machines.

Now, we could be seeing a resurgence, since the pricey type of denim made there has become trendy on the international fashion scene.

Holiday food showdown: Which dish are you picking? Expect a long pause at the “brussels vs. green bean casserole” decision. Before you rake leaves this fall, go over these safety tips so you don’t ruin your back We all know someone who needs to read this. Do I mean my husband? Yes, I do. ON THIS DATE Nov. 5, 1924 Mrs. Ferguson claims election. Mrs. Miriam A. Ferguson, of Temple, who, on the face of early returns in today’s general election, has been named governor of Texas, issued a statement … “Texas is still loyal to the ideals of true democracy, despite the mouthings of political preachers and some school teachers seeking to lure democrats into betrayal of their honor. … Hate has been the slogan of the opposition. Venom is its pass word and slander, falsehood and misrepresentation its platform.”