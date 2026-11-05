A.M. ATL: A bigger picture

The voters of our state have spoken. As long as I'm governor, we will always respect the results of secure, accessible, and fair elections, and also abide by the laws and constitution of our state. I will not be calling a special session of the Georgia General Assembly in order to curtail executive branch powers or debate redistricting changes.
Gov. Brian Kemp
A major party switch under the Gold Dome could have triggered a bitter partisan struggle to curb the powers of incoming Democratic leaders, but Kemp nixed the possibility in a statement to the AJC.
Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms previously warned such a move by Republicans would undermine state leadership.
“We are a state that has gotten things done in moderation,” she told the “Politically Georgia” podcast earlier this year. “And it would be really unfortunate for them to do that on their way out of the door.”
Democrats also swept competitive races for county commissioners in metro Atlanta, appearing to unseat Republican incumbents in Fulton, Cobb and Gwinnett.
They also flipped the majority on the Cobb school board, one of the few remaining GOP strongholds in the county. The Cobb County school board has seen several sharp political controversies in recent years.
We all know someone who needs to read this. Do I mean my husband? Yes, I do.
ON THIS DATE
Nov. 5, 1924
Mrs. Ferguson claims election. Mrs. Miriam A. Ferguson, of Temple, who, on the face of early returns in today’s general election, has been named governor of Texas, issued a statement … “Texas is still loyal to the ideals of true democracy, despite the mouthings of political preachers and some school teachers seeking to lure democrats into betrayal of their honor. … Hate has been the slogan of the opposition. Venom is its pass word and slander, falsehood and misrepresentation its platform.”
Woman may win Wyoming race for governorship. Mrs. Nellie Taylor Ross swept into the lead in the Wyoming gubernatorial race this morning with a majority of 1,000 over her republican opponent, Eugene J. Sullivan. … “I am confident of victory,” she told newspapermen.
Trivia answer: The first female U.S. governors were elected more than 100 years ago, in 1924! Wow, women wasted no time after they got the vote. Both ran in partial service to their husbands. Ferguson ran after her husband was impeached. Ross won the election to succeed her husband after he died in office.
ONE MORE THING
Fun fact: Green bean casserole was created by a Campbell’s employee named Dorcas Reilly in 1955 as a way to sell more cream of mushroom soup. Ahh, it always seemed like a dish with an angle.
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