News A.M. ATL: Up the chain Plus: American mosaic, drinking in Georgia Share (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 17 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! As the great Robin Meade of HLN’s “Morning Express” used to say, Thursday is connected to Friday! Let’s get to it. FULTON COUNTY’S ELECTION BATTLE Attorney Justin Gunter (right) representing the GOP, argued before the Georgia Supreme Court. The case will decide whether Fulton County must accept two GOP nominees to the county election board. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Which Fulton County election battle, you may ask? For there are many. This one is between the Fulton County Commission and county Republicans, and it’s now in the hands of the Georgia Supreme Court. The issue at hand Last year, the Fulton County Commission refused to accept two GOP nominees to the county’s election board, saying their behavior undermined their ability to impartially oversee elections. One of the nominees, Julie Adams, refused to certify the county’s 2024 primary election results as required by law.

The other, Jason Frazier, challenged the eligibility of thousands of Fulton County voters who turned out to be legally registered.

What each side says County Republicans say the County Commission is required by state law to accept nominees to the board who meet minimum requirements (live in the county, not be an elected official, etc.).

The County Commission says the state’s constitution and court precedents allow the group to reject nominees they deem unfit to serve. What’s happened so far, what happens next The issue has bounced between judges and courts. A superior court judge ruled in favor of county Republicans, but the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Commission. Both the GOP nominees also had their election-related actions countered by legal rulings.

The Georgia Supreme Court must release an opinion by the end of March. Some GSC judges have said the whole thing points to larger issues with board procedures. This is all related to Fulton County’s enduring position as a major battleground for politically motivated election skeptics. 🔎 READ MORE: More about the nominees and legal back-and-forths

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LIABILITY QUESTIONS ABOUND AFTER ROLLER COASTER ACCIDENT “It’s a horrific, rare event.” That’s how one Atlanta liability attorney described the death of a man who fell out of his seat on the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia earlier this week. Several investigations into the death are underway. The Cobb County Police Department says its major crimes unit is investigating.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said his inspectors are “currently on the ground looking at every nook and cranny, conducting interviews and conducting a thorough review of what happened.” Who could be held liable? Experts say it’s impossible to know this early, and it could be that a confluence of events makes it so no party is clearly at fault.

Some general examples experts gave the AJC include: The roller coaster manufacturer, which is responsible for a safe design. This is especially important when it comes to harnesses and restraints.

The park, which is responsible for inspecting, maintaining and repairing coasters. Park staff are responsible for making sure people meet requirements to ride. 🔎 READ MORE: Top experts in the field share their insights with the AJC MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🦅 Georgia Republicans and Democrats are both looking forward to President Donald Trump’s visit on Friday, but for different reasons. Republicans want him to energize the base, while Democrats see an opportunity to focus on unpopular policy decisions. 🫏 “I have zero interest in running.” Amid his midterm reelection campaign, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff brushed off questions about a 2028 presidential run.

AMERICA, THE BEAUTIFUL (Photo Illustration: Marcie LaCerte for the AJC; Source: Arvin Temkar/AJC) The irony of election seasons is, while they’re inflection points of critical national importance, they’re also extremely irritating. If I have to see another campaign ad on my TV, it’s getting thrown into the Chattahoochee. This week on “Flagship,” the AJC’s weekly newsmagazine podcast, I talk to photojournalist Arvin Temkar, an incredible writer and photographer who, as a child of two immigrants from different cultures, has a particular interest in what it means to be an American. Earlier this year, he put together a photo essay about first-generation Americans and where they find a home in our grand, infuriating, beautiful, difficult, endlessly intricate national fabric. It’s a balm to the politics-weary soul. So much so, I’ve made the link free even if you’re not a subscriber. Check it out here. Also on “Flagship” this week: A look at how the Food & Dining team chooses the Atlanta 50, a list of the top restaurants in the Atlanta area

A look back at the iconic FX show “Atlanta,” 10 years after its premiere.