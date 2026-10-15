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A.M. ATL: Up the chain

Plus: American mosaic, drinking in Georgia
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
AJ Willingham
By
17 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! As the great Robin Meade of HLN’s “Morning Express” used to say, Thursday is connected to Friday!

Let’s get to it.

FULTON COUNTY’S ELECTION BATTLE

Attorney Justin Gunter (right) representing the GOP, argued before the Georgia Supreme Court. The case will decide whether Fulton County must accept two GOP nominees to the county election board. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Attorney Justin Gunter (right) representing the GOP, argued before the Georgia Supreme Court. The case will decide whether Fulton County must accept two GOP nominees to the county election board. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Which Fulton County election battle, you may ask? For there are many.

This one is between the Fulton County Commission and county Republicans, and it’s now in the hands of the Georgia Supreme Court.

The issue at hand

Last year, the Fulton County Commission refused to accept two GOP nominees to the county’s election board, saying their behavior undermined their ability to impartially oversee elections.

What each side says

What’s happened so far, what happens next

This is all related to Fulton County’s enduring position as a major battleground for politically motivated election skeptics.

🔎 READ MORE: More about the nominees and legal back-and-forths

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

LIABILITY QUESTIONS ABOUND AFTER ROLLER COASTER ACCIDENT

“It’s a horrific, rare event.”

That’s how one Atlanta liability attorney described the death of a man who fell out of his seat on the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia earlier this week.

Several investigations into the death are underway.

Who could be held liable?

Experts say it’s impossible to know this early, and it could be that a confluence of events makes it so no party is clearly at fault.

Some general examples experts gave the AJC include:

🔎 READ MORE: Top experts in the field share their insights with the AJC

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🦅 Georgia Republicans and Democrats are both looking forward to President Donald Trump’s visit on Friday, but for different reasons. Republicans want him to energize the base, while Democrats see an opportunity to focus on unpopular policy decisions.

🫏 “I have zero interest in running.” Amid his midterm reelection campaign, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff brushed off questions about a 2028 presidential run.

AMERICA, THE BEAUTIFUL

(Photo Illustration: Marcie LaCerte for the AJC; Source: Arvin Temkar/AJC)
(Photo Illustration: Marcie LaCerte for the AJC; Source: Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The irony of election seasons is, while they’re inflection points of critical national importance, they’re also extremely irritating. If I have to see another campaign ad on my TV, it’s getting thrown into the Chattahoochee.

This week on “Flagship,” the AJC’s weekly newsmagazine podcast, I talk to photojournalist Arvin Temkar, an incredible writer and photographer who, as a child of two immigrants from different cultures, has a particular interest in what it means to be an American.

Earlier this year, he put together a photo essay about first-generation Americans and where they find a home in our grand, infuriating, beautiful, difficult, endlessly intricate national fabric. It’s a balm to the politics-weary soul. So much so, I’ve made the link free even if you’re not a subscriber. Check it out here.

Also on “Flagship” this week:

🎧 Listen to “Flagship” on the AJC site, or anywhere you get your podcasts. Just search “AJC Flagship.”

NEWS BITES

How boxing has helped Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom stay sharp

It’s not called the “sweet science” for nothing. (This is a great read, btw.)

Delta will revamp service in its highest-class seats. Here’s what changes.

Tuck-ins and forehead kisses are still extra.

8 metro Atlanta hiking routes less taken but perfect for viewing fall foliage

I love Sweetwater Creek State Park this time of year. Hit up April’s Place afterward, a Southern bistro just down the way. Hoo. Wee.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 15, 1977

The booze flows more freely in Georgia. Statistics on Georgians’ drinking habits, which have undergone some dramatic changes in recent years, are enough to throw a Baptist preacher’s eyebrows into a permanent twitch. … As an example, liquor sales last year reflected that Georgians consumed over 260 million more individual drinks, based on a 1 ½-ounce jigger per drink, than they did six years before.

Historically, Georgia has been one of the strictest states on the sale of alcohol. It was the first southern state to hop on the prohibition bandwagon in 1907. Georgia was also the last state to maintain religious-inspired laws banning alcohol sales statewide on Sundays.

That changed in 2011, when then-Gov. Nathan Deal passed a law allowing counties and jurisdictions to decide for themselves whether The Almighty cares if people pick up a Sunday six-pack.

ONE MORE THING

I’ll never forget the time I caught a Sunday matinee Braves game at Truist Park with some friends from out of town, and they were speechless to see the servers at Yard House line up beers and cocktails on the bar like a row of little soldiers patiently waiting until the clock struck noon. (This was before Cobb County’s 2018 “brunch bill” allowed alcohol service starting at 11 a.m.)

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.