Politics Battle over Fulton County election board reaches Georgia Supreme Court The GOP says the county must accept its nominees. County officials say they can reject them. Share Attorney Justin Gunter (right), representing the Fulton County Republican Party, argues before the Georgia Supreme Court at the Nathan Deal Judicial Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Atlanta. The case will decide whether Fulton County must accept two GOP nominees to the county election board. One challenged the eligibility of thousands of voters, and the other twice refused to certify elections as required by law. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By David Wickert 1 hour ago

Julie Adams refused to certify the county’s 2024 primary election results as required by law. Jason Frazier challenged the eligibility of thousands of Fulton County voters who turned out to be legally registered. Now the Georgia Supreme Court will decide whether Fulton County must accept them as members of the board that oversees county elections. On Wednesday, Justin Gunter, a lawyer for the Fulton County Republican Party, told the court that state law requires the County Commission to accept party nominees who meet minimum qualifications, including Adams and Frazier. He said the commission’s rejection of the nominees last year threatens to undermine the long history of bipartisan election boards in Georgia.

Related Story How Brad Raffensperger is still defying Trump in 2026 “No (state) constitutional provision creates a constitutional right to discretion in appointments,” Gunter told the justices. Don Samuel, the county’s lawyer, argued the Georgia Constitution and court precedents grant the County Commission the discretion to say “no” to nominees it deems unfit to serve. He said the Republican Party can submit other nominees for consideration. Attorney Don Samuel, representing Fulton County, argues before Justice Andrew A. Pinson (not pictured) on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, at the Nathan Deal Judicial Center in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) “You have to submit nominees that are going to be acceptable,” Samuel said.

Wednesday’s hearing was the latest skirmish in a long-running dispute over the composition of the election board in Georgia’s most populous county. Under state law, the board is composed of two members each nominated by the Democratic and Republican parties and a chair approved by the Board of Commissioners, which has long been controlled by Democrats.

The bipartisan composition of the board gives both major parties a role in overseeing elections — in theory increasing confidence in the election process and results. But the board has become a battleground in the years since President Donald Trump falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen and pinned the blame on Fulton County. In 2023, the county GOP nominated Frazier to the board. He had challenged the registrations of nearly 10,000 county voters, saying he wanted to prevent potential election fraud by identifying duplicate registrations or voters who might not live where they’re registered. Related Story Judge tosses Trump administration lawsuit seeking Georgia voter data Jason Frazier, pictured on Crossover Day at the state Capitol in March, challenged nearly 10,000 Fulton County voter registrations in 2023. A county review confirmed the vast majority of challenged registrations were legitimate, and no illegal voting was discovered. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) A county review confirmed the vast majority of challenged registrations were legitimate. Many of the addresses of voters Frazier had questioned turned out to be college dormitories, newly built apartments or mixed-use developments. Others had addresses with typos, which election officials corrected. The review found no illegal voting.

County commissioners rejected Frazier’s nomination, saying his voter challenges undermined confidence in elections. The GOP sued but later withdrew the lawsuit and nominated Adams, whom the commission approved to sit on the election board in 2024. Last year the GOP again nominated Frazier to the election board and renominated Adams. Adams had refused to certify the results of the 2024 presidential primary, saying she needed to review reams of detailed election documents. She later sued the county, claiming she had the right to refuse certification. Judges disagreed, ruling that election board members must certify results even if they don’t trust the outcome. Fulton County Registration and Elections Board member Julie Adams speaks about information in an election summary packet during a November 2024 meeting to certify election results in Union City. (Arvin Temkar/ AJC) The County Commission rejected both nominees, and the GOP filed another lawsuit.

A Superior Court judge ruled against the county, saying state law required Fulton officials to accept the GOP nominees. And he held commissioners in civil contempt when they still refused to approve Adams and Frazier. But the Georgia Court of Appeals sided with the county, saying commissioners have the authority to reject nominees. On Wednesday, Gunter argued that the state law establishing the election board grants the County Commission no discretion to refuse party nominees who meet the minimum qualifications — they must be county residents and cannot be an elected official or candidate for public office. Related Story The hunt for noncitizen voters in Georgia yields few results Attorney Justin Gunter (left), representing the Fulton County Republican Party, leaves the podium after presenting arguments before the Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, at the Nathan Deal Judicial Center. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Samuel argued the commissioners have the authority to reject nominees and that the appointment authority cannot be outsourced to political parties.