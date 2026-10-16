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A.M. ATL: Lane changes

Plus: Data centers, weight loss drug
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
AJ Willingham
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Apparently yesterday was National Poetry Day, which I need to put in my calendar for next year.

A lot of people say they don’t “get” poetry, which is totally fine. You don’t have to get it. It gets you.

What I mean is, poetry comes to us in many forms. Music is a fruitful vessel for poetry, but so are those little roadside letter boards or especially creative fan chants at soccer games. Heck, I’ve seen unforgettable word craft in the comments section of a YouTube video.

Do the words sparkle with some truth greater than their sum? Do they rattle around in your head long after you’ve read them? Can you taste the shape of them in your mouth, or sense in them a color or texture? That’s poetry.

Let’s get to it.

BIG I-285 TOLL LANE NEWS

Who doesn't want more of ... this? (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Who doesn't want more of ... this? (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Georgia Department of Transportation has picked the group that will be responsible for a yearslong project to add toll lanes to the eastern top of I-285.

The big picture: GDOT’s ultimate goal is a system of connected express lanes throughout metro Atlanta.

The timeline: Construction on the full 34 miles of new I-285 toll lanes will begin in 2028, with the final phase scheduled for completion in 2042.

The group responsible: GDOT awarded the first phase of the project, which encompasses the outer loop of I-285 starting around I-75 past I-85, to Top End Mobility Group.

The eye-watering costs:

A few more details

🔎 READ MORE: A lot more details about the plan, plus maps and some intrigue about the contracted company

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

DATA CENTERS COULD TAKE TAX DOLLARS AWAY FROM SCHOOLS

An aerial image shows the nearly $2 billion EdgeConnex-developed Microsoft data center under construction on 136 acres in Union City. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
An aerial image shows the nearly $2 billion EdgeConnex-developed Microsoft data center under construction on 136 acres in Union City. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Earlier this week, we talked about how plans to eliminate residential property taxes may cost school districts critical tax revenue.

A new study shows data centers could pose the same danger.

What Big Tech is doing to offset the loss

Tech companies are engaging in charm campaigns to counteract the data center industry’s growing unpopularity. In some cases, this has created benefits for schools.

🔎 READ MORE: The challenges of estimating data center impacts

GEORGIA GUARDRAILS FOR KIDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

A 2025 state law that allows Georgia to require age verification for social media accounts can go into effect after a panel of judges lifted a temporary ban.

Why the law was on hold

🔎 READ MORE: AG Chris Carr calls it a ‘major win’

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

👾 CNN signed a multiyear content partnership with Google, allowing the tech giant to use more of its journalism and intellectual property in its AI products.

🏢 A former Georgia government building was slated to be refurbished into apartments. That plan fell through, so now they’re tearing it down. (The implosion is scheduled for Oct. 24, just in case you live near Chamblee and hear an alarming sound.)

🚢 The Georgia Ports Authority got the all-clear from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to start work on a $2.3 billion Savannah Container Terminal. It’s the GPA’s biggest project to date.

BEWARE OF KNOCKOFF WEIGHT LOSS DRUGS

If we're talking poetry, "black market weight loss drug" is definitely a bad line. (Broly Su/AJC)
If we're talking poetry, "black market weight loss drug" is definitely a bad line. (Broly Su/AJC)

Keep this name in your mind: retatrutide.

A new installment of a multipart AJC investigation reveals dozens of med spas and wellness clinics in Georgia are offering knockoff versions of retatrutide, an unapproved weight loss drug.

🔎 READ MORE: The latest installment of the AJC’s ‘Risky Medicine’ investigation

NEWS BITES

Everything to know about the Dream’s matchup in the WNBA Finals

It all starts Saturday! Here’s more info on getting tickets.

After drawing 3,000 to its debut, Atlanta’s newest anime fest expands

It’s called ... Atlanime Fest. Perfect.

Giant inflatable pumpkin escapes containment in North Carolina

Gourd grief! (Sorry.)

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 16, 1973

Massive vote turnout choosing new mayor. Atlantans were picking a mayor Tuesday, and possibly making history. After two weeks of volatile campaigning which some city leaders said threatened to divide the city along racial lines, Atlanta voters appeared to be turning out in massive numbers. If elected, Vice Mayor Maynard Jackson would become the Georgia capital’s first Black mayor in history.

Spoiler: Jackson won, and shaped the Atlanta we know today.

ONE MORE THING

Have a weekend full of poetry, however it finds you.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.