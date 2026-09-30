Georgia public school students ahead of their peers nationwide on SAT scores

Georgia’s public school students who graduated this spring scored better than public school students nationwide on the SAT, the exam many colleges use to gauge potential academic performance.

The mean score for the Peach State’s public school students was higher than the national average for the ninth year in a row, Georgia Department of Education officials said in a news release Tuesday. No data was available Tuesday for each school or district.

The data was released a day after Georgia announced its public high school graduation rate for the class of 2026 was a record high 88.5%.

Here are some takeaways from the results: