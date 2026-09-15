News

A.M. ATL: Powering up

Plus: World Cup hotels, Candy Crush stars
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
59 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Happy Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The mid-month timing aligns with several Latin American anniversaries of independence from Spain. That includes Mexican Independence Day, which is Sept. 16. There’s a lot to celebrate!

Let’s get to it.

GEORGIA POWER STUDIES NUCLEAR ENERGY

Units 3 (left) and 4 (right) at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power Co., in east Georgia's Burke County. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Units 3 (left) and 4 (right) at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power Co., in east Georgia's Burke County. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Georgia Power says it doesn’t have any new nuclear power projects on the horizon, but that’s not stopping it from considering the possibility.

Georgia Power already operates two nuclear plants: Plant Vogtle in Waynesboro, which has four reactors; and Plant Hatch in Baxley, which has two.

🔎 READ MORE: How much of this would be folded into your power bill

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AN UNMET WORLD CUP EXPECTATION

From an international perspective, Atlanta did a pretty good job as a World Cup host city this summer. Now it’s time to see how much of that success translated to economic terms.

Hotel-wise, it’s complicated.

Some caveats

🔎 READ MORE: Did the World Cup boost Atlanta as a tourist destination? Hopefully

AS THE SKELETAL UNFINISHED MIDTOWN OFFICE TOWER TURNS

She's beauty and she's grace. (J. Scott Trubey/AJC)
She's beauty and she's grace. (J. Scott Trubey/AJC)

I love driving past the delicate marvel of architecture at the intersection of Peachtree Street and 14th Street in Midtown. The abandoned office tower really pulls the area together, what with its unfinished see-through floors, shedding infrastructure and precariously poised throng of construction equipment.

Bottom line: No one really knows what’s going to happen next, and different parties seem to be at an impasse. It’s a fascinating (and slightly nauseating) look into the vagaries of the commercial real estate world, where hundreds of millions of dollars seem to come and go with nothing to show for it all but empty space.

🔎 READ MORE: More highlights from the letter

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🎤 U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff pressed U.S. Rep. Mike Collins on his multiple ties to extremists, calling him a “bigot” and pointing out his silence on his son-in-law’s online hate speech and antisemitism. Ossoff and Collins held competing events in Athens this weekend.

👾 Also at his Athens rally, Ossoff waded into the AI debate. He called for inspectors inside leading AI labs and an international agreement governing the technology.

🐦‍🔥 Downtown Atlanta Inc. will get a new CEO in December. Kyle Waide, president and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, will be the next leader of downtown Atlanta’s main civic organization, a group that influences the shape and feel of the city center.

CANDY CRUSHING IT

Selita Boyd, right, her sister Aalja Boyd, center, and her niece Jemini Powell, with some of their Candy Crush swag. All three are elite international Candy Crush players. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Selita Boyd, right, her sister Aalja Boyd, center, and her niece Jemini Powell, with some of their Candy Crush swag. All three are elite international Candy Crush players. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Welcome to Atlanta, where greatness takes many forms.

Three members of an area family are among the best Candy Crush players in the world and have the prize money to prove it.

Needless to say, there’s nothing casual about this gaming. It requires investment, instinct, skill development, strategy and planning.

“(A)nybody can pick it up and play,” says Aalja, but “mastering it is a completely different story.”

🍬 READ MORE: If you didn’t know about the world of competitive Candy Crush, prepare to have your mind blown

NEWS BITES

Holiday in the Park is back at Six Flags this year after a 2025 hiatus

The spruced-up (heh, spruce) celebration will feature “fully immersive, themed lands layered with elaborate décor, nightly tree‑lighting spectaculars, and live entertainment” plus carolers, cookie decorating, gingerbread house building, a seasonal tasting menu and parade floats. Whew.

Bob Mackie, designer who defined ’70s glamour, dies at 87

Because he defined ’70s glamour, he also defined every ’90s girl’s passed-down idea of glamour, and we thank him for that. Still mad bedazzled feather headdresses don’t pass as everyday wear.

Don’t skip leg day: Six exercises for stronger legs

Just make sure you don’t need to climb any stairs the next day.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 15, 1959

3 Atlanta frogs flex space legs. Three Atlanta frogs are poised to add their fantastic bit to the world’s already fantastic collection of frog-lore. The local frogs, all from Emory University, are to jump 300 miles into space and 1,500 miles downrange across the Atlantic in a Jupiter rocket firing at Cape Canaveral, Fla. This will be the most celebrated frog jump since Mark Twain’s days in Calaveras County. The frog in Twain’s 1865 story, “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County,” didn’t jump much at all. He was loaded down with a buckshot. But the world’s literature can take in stride the Canaveral contribution.

I love reading stuff that screams, “Someone really had fun writing this.”

ONE MORE THING

More “frog-lore”: Did you know, when frogs swallow, they retract their eyeballs into their skull to help push food down their throat?

Have a great day trying not to think about that!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.