Six Flags Over Georgia brings back Christmas cheer after a 2025 break
The park promises a ‘reimagined’ version with three themed immersive areas.
Aiden Harte (left), his mother Lisa and Eliza Peterson hold hands as they run underneath holiday lights inside Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell on Friday, November 21, 2014. The park was decorated in 10 sections of holiday lights for the first time since 1990. (Jonathan Phillips/Special)
The park promises a “reimagined” version of the experience featuring “fully immersive, themed lands layered with elaborate décor, nightly tree‑lighting spectaculars, and live entertainment throughout the park."
There will be carolers, cookie decorating, gingerbread house building, a seasonal tasting menu, parade floats and indoor main stage shows as well as three new immersive themed areas, details of which have not been revealed.
“We wanted each land to feel like you’ve stepped inside a holiday dream, where traditions feel familiar but the experience is fresh, awe-inspiring and full of heart,” said Kelly Daugherty, senior director of entertainment for Six Flags, in a press release.
Madelyn Williams (right) and Tamia Draper danced their way down a set of steps inside Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell on Friday, Nov. 21, 2014. The park was decorated in 10 sections of holiday lights for the first time since 1990. (Jonathan Phillips/Special)
Richard Pretlow, who became Six Flags Over Georgia president in April, decided to revive the experience, which will be included with all active memberships.
“People wanted it back,” said Pretlow in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday. “Holiday in the Park was such a tradition for many years. It’s not appropriate for us to be dark during the winter months.”
Six Flags tried a regional leadership approach for a year but brought Pretlow in as president on site this past spring. “You’ve got to have a local point of authority on the ground who can make decisions,” he said.
Jack and Trisha Senterfitt greet Park Springs residents’ children and grandchildren dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus in Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Locally, Christmas light shows and related experiences have become a popular way for metro Atlanta institutions to generate additional income.
Stone Mountain Park has been hosting a Christmas celebration for almost a quarter century. “Stone Mountain Christmas” now features more than 2 million LED lights, a nightly parade with Santa, and a synchronized drone and light show.
The Atlanta Botanical Garden’s “Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” has become an annual tradition that debuted in 2011 featuring an intricate panoply of synchronized light and sound amid sculptures and trees.
In 2021, Zoo Atlanta introduced “Illuminights at the Zoo,” an after-dark winter lantern festival featuring a mile-long glowing trail of handcrafted, LED-powered animal and nature displays.
But these efforts are not a guaranteed slam dunk. Fernbank Museum’s holiday “WildWoods: AGLOW,” an immersive, multi-sensory nighttime outdoor light and sound installation that started in 2022, will not be coming back this year, according to a spokesperson at the museum.