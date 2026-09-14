Georgia Entertainment Scene Six Flags Over Georgia brings back Christmas cheer after a 2025 break The park promises a ‘reimagined’ version with three themed immersive areas. Aiden Harte (left), his mother Lisa and Eliza Peterson hold hands as they run underneath holiday lights inside Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell on Friday, November 21, 2014. The park was decorated in 10 sections of holiday lights for the first time since 1990. (Jonathan Phillips/Special)

By Rodney Ho 27 minutes ago Share

Six Flags Over Georgia is resurrecting its annual Holiday in the Park celebration this year after taking a one-year hiatus in 2025. According to the Six Flags website, the park will be open on select days between Nov. 21 and Jan. 3, 2027. The park promises a “reimagined” version of the experience featuring “fully immersive, themed lands layered with elaborate décor, nightly tree‑lighting spectaculars, and live entertainment throughout the park." There will be carolers, cookie decorating, gingerbread house building, a seasonal tasting menu, parade floats and indoor main stage shows as well as three new immersive themed areas, details of which have not been revealed.

“We wanted each land to feel like you’ve stepped inside a holiday dream, where traditions feel familiar but the experience is fresh, awe-inspiring and full of heart,” said Kelly Daugherty, senior director of entertainment for Six Flags, in a press release. Madelyn Williams (right) and Tamia Draper danced their way down a set of steps inside Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell on Friday, Nov. 21, 2014. The park was decorated in 10 sections of holiday lights for the first time since 1990. (Jonathan Phillips/Special) Richard Pretlow, who became Six Flags Over Georgia president in April, decided to revive the experience, which will be included with all active memberships. “People wanted it back,” said Pretlow in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday. “Holiday in the Park was such a tradition for many years. It’s not appropriate for us to be dark during the winter months.”

Six Flags tried a regional leadership approach for a year but brought Pretlow in as president on site this past spring. “You’ve got to have a local point of authority on the ground who can make decisions,” he said.

The park, he noted, has cycled through four different leaders over the past four years and he hopes to bring stability to management. The park, which suffered from a chaotic opening day in 2024 featuring massive brawls, had a relatively quiet summer season with enhanced security and a stricter chaperone policy. “I am committed,” Pretlow said, “to the business of fun.” Holiday in the Park has been an on-and-off event at Six Flags over multiple decades. Six Flags Over Georgia introduced its first Holiday in the Park celebration in 1989. This is how The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covered it at the time. (AJC File) It first operated in 1989 and 1990 but fell dormant until 2014. The amusement park then ran the experience for 10 consecutive years before taking a break last year.