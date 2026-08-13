News

A.M. ATL: That’s rich

Plus: DeKalb schools, ICE
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! The Waffle House near me closed recently. I didn’t realize Waffle Houses could close. I thought there was some sort of legally enforceable threshold for how far away the average Georgian can live from a Waffle House. It just seems wrong!

Let’s get to it.

ICE AT THE AIRPORT

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents patrol Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during the partial government shutdown earlier this year. (Jason Getz/AJC)
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents patrol Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during the partial government shutdown earlier this year. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is increasing arrests at airports around the country, including Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The agency’s new strategy involves apprehending people with expired visas as they travel domestically.

🔎 READ MORE: What ICE says about its increased presence

Meanwhile, Georgia immigration judges are denying bond to detained immigrants at higher rates.

🔎 READ MORE: ‘Torn apart our family’: A detainee’s wife speaks

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

AN ALPHARETTA PONZI SCHEME SAGA ENDS

Peachtree Corners resident David Bradford was sentenced Wednesday in the federal trial court in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
Peachtree Corners resident David Bradford was sentenced Wednesday in the federal trial court in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

The chief operating officer of Drive Planning, a defunct Alpharetta investment firm federal prosecutors say was a $380 million Ponzi scheme, was just sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to fraud.

🔎 READ MORE: Bradford’s confession had a domino effect on the case

DEKALB RESTARTS SCHOOL CLOSURE PROCESS

With the beginning of the new school year, the DeKalb County School District restarted its effort to figure out what to do about its overcrowded and underused facilities.

DeKalb families, here’s how to apply for the Community Advisory Teams, or offer feedback another way.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🚆 MARTA’s board will vote today on the agency’s new CEO. Here’s a rundown of the top three candidates, a lineup that includes current interim CEO Jonathan Hunt.

🏛️ Republicans have controlled the General Assembly and governor’s office for a generation, recently focusing on cutting income and property taxes. While Democrats largely opposed those tax cuts, they’re now seeking public input on what a Democratic majority should prioritize.

💼 GOP gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson unveiled an economic plan Wednesday aimed at restoring historic Black business districts and expanding opportunities for minority-owned businesses. His “Legacy Corridor Initiative” is the latest piece of a deliberate push to broaden his appeal beyond the GOP base.

A DARK, DANGEROUS ONLINE WORLD

"Flagship" is your front-row seat to the Substance and Soul of the South. (AJC)
"Flagship" is your front-row seat to the Substance and Soul of the South. (AJC)

It’s Thursday, which means a new episode of the AJC podcast “Flagship,” hosted by me. Each week, we sit down with AJC journalists to go deep on stories that have caught their attention.

Listen to “Flagship” on the AJC website, or anywhere you get your podcasts. Just search “AJC Flagship.”

Taylor also wrote a must-read piece about the “true crime community,” which is considered a completely different thing than, say, people who watch a lot of “Forensic Files.” She also talked to experts about how parents can stay vigilant about their kids’ online behaviors.

NEWS BITES

A love letter to screen doors, ‘liminal spaces’ that are also bounds of trust

And, most importantly, they keep out the bugs.

[musical group] to headline halftime show for NFL season opener in [country]

Go ahead, take your best guesses. Answers at the bottom.

200+ gold statuettes of Mozart stolen from Salzburg during anniversary tribute

Who’s out here enacting whimsical crime novels in real life?

The White Sox held a Pope Night with pope hats (mitres), the latest MLB fan event to get people to games

Seeing the White Sox mascot in a mitre permanently altered my brain chemistry. (In a good way. I think?)

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 13, 1883

The Kimball razed to the ground by the flames! Yesterday morning at twenty-six minutes to five o’clock the Kimball house was found to be on fire. At half-past eight o’clock it was a smoldering heap of ruins. For years, the burning of this great hotel has been dreaded as a calamity reasonably sure to come and certain to be deplorable in its results. Two things were held to be certain: 1. That its burning would sweep away the whole central part of the city. 2. That a great number of lives would be lost when it was burned. By favorable circumstances that were almost miraculous neither of these results came about.

Cool news backstory to this one: The historic Kimball House burned to the ground early on Aug. 12. The Atlanta Constitution had already printed its Sunday edition, which is why the item appears a day later. Meanwhile, the staff at The Atlanta Journal, which had just started printing at the beginning of 1883, burned the midnight oil and turned out the 1800s equivalent of breaking news coverage, beating the Constitution by an entire day.

ONE MORE THING

The Jonas Brothers will headline the halftime show at the NFL season opener in Australia.

Forget the musical act, that could have been anyone. Australia would not have been my first guess.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.