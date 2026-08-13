Metro Atlanta ICE presence at Atlanta airport yields immigration arrests — and a false alarm A Venezuelan asylum-seeker and a U.S. citizen confused for a British immigrant were recently apprehended at the airport. Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents patrol the hallways at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the partial government shutdown on Monday, March 23, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Dan Klepal 27 minutes ago Share

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has been part of a reported increase in Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at airports across the country. According to news reports, ICE has apprehended foreign nationals, and at least one U.S. citizen who was mistaken by agents for someone else, at the Atlanta airport. Late last month, The New York Times published an investigation detailing how federal agents had begun arresting immigrants with expired visas as they traveled through various U.S. airports. Previously, ICE only targeted travelers with deportation orders, the Times reported. People with expired visas lack legal status, even though it is possible for them to retain valid work permits. Many have pending applications for visa extensions or other forms of immigration relief, be it a green card or asylum.

Loading... Before the start of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign, people who overstayed their visas and did not have criminal records were not generally prioritized for immigration enforcement. Charles Kuck, an Atlanta-based immigration attorney, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that seven people hired his firm in the last two weeks after being arrested by ICE at the airport. “This essentially never happened before Trump,” he said.

Officials with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security did not respond to questions about immigration agent activities at the Atlanta airport. The airport’s communications department also did not share information about immigration enforcement activities there. Neither ICE nor DHS would comment on whether more airport enforcement is happening now compared to before.

Loading... In an online fundraiser published earlier this month, the family of Daniel de Oro Uzcategui wrote that he had been detained by ICE agents at the airport on July 27. “He had passed the TSA security check, he waited for his flight as normal, boarded the plane, and he was already in his seat when immigration agents entered the plane and asked for him to get off,” the family wrote. Uzcategui, a Venezuelan national, is currently being detained by ICE at the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary, according to an agency database. According to a Univision interview with a family member, Uzcategui was attempting to fly back to North Dakota, where he lives and works, after spending a brief vacation in Atlanta.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents work a TSA checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday, March 27, 2026. Hartsfield-Jackson has been part of a reported increase in ICE agents at airports across the country. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) In a statement DHS provided the AJC, the agency confirmed that the Venezuelan immigrant entered the country legally with a visa in August 2023, but remained following the visa’s expiration in February 2024. In the family’s online post, they said Uzcategui has filed an application for political asylum, which would allow him to stay in the U.S. if a judge agrees that he faces persecution back home. But “pending applications do not confer legal status,” DHS told the AJC. “All his claims will be heard by a Justice Department immigration judge, and he will receive full due process. He will remain in ICE custody pending his removal proceedings.” On one occasion, ICE detained a U.S. citizen as he boarded a flight. Cartersville resident John Phillips told WSB-TV that three ICE agents in tactical gear stopped him in the jet bridge as he attempted to board a plane for a work trip to Las Vegas. Agents pinned him to the wall and handcuffed him, he said.