A.M. ATL: Heat and taxes

Morning, y’all! Time for the occasional A.M. ATL check-in: What’s something you’ve accomplished recently, and something you’re grateful for? (It’s OK if you have to think for a minute, or if your accomplishment is, “I woke up this morning.” That’s an important one!)
There, we’re starting the day on a positive note.
Let’s get to it.
ATLANTA NEEDS A BETTER EXTREME HEAT PLAN, LEADERS SAY
People used umbrellas to escape the heat at the FIFA Fan Festival in early July. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
If the summer heat is merely inconvenient and uncomfortable for you, count yourself lucky. For so many Atlantans (and Georgians, and … people), it can be downright dangerous.
That’s why Atlanta’s City Council is directing the mayor’s office to craft an extreme heat plan in response to a brutal stretch of early July heat, with the situation bringing criticism from advocacy groups.
What, exactly, does a heat plan look like? This is some of what the City Council drew up:
New cooling center locations with expanded operating hours.
Increased outreach to at-risk groups like seniors, unhoused people and those without central air conditioning.
Extreme heat warnings delivered by text message, robocall and other methods.
Creation of a centralized heat safety and resource website.
During the Independence Day weekend heat wave, the city had a single cooling center open, but had to shutter it early because of staffing issues. City pools also shut down. Mayor Andre Dickens’ office said they began reviewing and updating their heat plan months ago.
Meanwhile, some Fulton officials are vocally irritated over a delay in certifying property taxes in the county that could keep the jurisdiction from collecting taxes on time.
That would cause obvious issues with funding things like teacher salaries.
Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney called the delay “unconscionable.”
“Sixty percent of this (school) board’s budget comes from local taxes, and we don’t know what that number is,” Looney said during a recent meeting. “It’s impossible to run a billion-dollar organization without having 60% of your revenue solidified.”
🐘 Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, has endorsed U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff over his GOP opponent, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. It’s the latest example of Ossoff’s growing cross-aisle appeal. “I’m still a conservative Republican. But character matters,” Flake told the AJC.
If you recall, federal authorities say First Liberty founder Brant Frost IV ran a $140 million Ponzi scheme and funneled some of the money into conservative political groups.
THE GA-BASED BUC-EE’S SPAT MADE IT TO LATE NIGHT
One is a marsupial. One is a rodent. Will the courts agree? (Ben Hendren/AJC, Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based highway titan with a handful of beloved Georgia locations, has filed at least a half-dozen lawsuits against smaller companies over what it says is infringement on its iconic beaver logo.
One of the smaller companies in the mighty beaver’s crosshairs is Teddy’s Markets, a Georgia-based convenience store chain with a koala mascot that Buc-ee’s says is too similar to its own. (Comparison above. You be the judge.)
We’ve known about this for a while here in Georgia, but now Teddy’s has another formidable ally.
John Oliver, the host of “Last Week Tonight” on HBO, dedicated a segment to the controversy and came down on the koala side of things.
“Why the f--- did Buc-ee’s go after the Teddy’s koala? That bear is looking you right in the eyes. He is peering into your very soul,” Oliver said. (Buc-ee’s said in other filings that many cartoon animal characters looking to the right are too similar.)
Also, I’m no legal expert, but I cannot stress this enough: One is a koala. One is a beaver.
White shorts! Long fingernails! Muhammad Ali! What a scenic walk down memory lane.
ON THIS DATE
Aug. 5, 1954
Evangelist tossed out by nudists. A crusading evangelist who invaded a nudist camp today with a movie camera said he was “tromped on and thrown out by at least a dozen men,” but the nudists themselves said he was welcome to return anytime he wished if he would shed his clothes like the others. Dr. Braxton B. Sawyer … appeared at the gate of the Sunshine Gardens resort for the opening of the national convention of the American Sunbathing Association. “You can’t come in here like that,” an attendant said. “Like what?” the evangelist asked. “With your clothes on,” said the attendant, standing in his all-together. “You know the rules.”
You have to admire this evangelist guy just a little. He saw an opportunity and grabbed it by the … well, whatever.
ONE MORE THING
Did you know eucalyptus leaves are toxic to most animals and have very little nutritional value? Koalas developed special enzymes to break down the poison, and eat a ridiculous amount of leaves to get enough nutrients. So even though they sleep a lot, they’re still living life on hard mode.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.