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A.M. ATL: Heat and taxes

Plus: Buc-ee’s on late night
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Time for the occasional A.M. ATL check-in: What’s something you’ve accomplished recently, and something you’re grateful for? (It’s OK if you have to think for a minute, or if your accomplishment is, “I woke up this morning.” That’s an important one!)

There, we’re starting the day on a positive note.

Let’s get to it.

ATLANTA NEEDS A BETTER EXTREME HEAT PLAN, LEADERS SAY

People used umbrellas to escape the heat at the FIFA Fan Festival in early July. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
People used umbrellas to escape the heat at the FIFA Fan Festival in early July. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

If the summer heat is merely inconvenient and uncomfortable for you, count yourself lucky. For so many Atlantans (and Georgians, and … people), it can be downright dangerous.

That’s why Atlanta’s City Council is directing the mayor’s office to craft an extreme heat plan in response to a brutal stretch of early July heat, with the situation bringing criticism from advocacy groups.

What, exactly, does a heat plan look like? This is some of what the City Council drew up:

During the Independence Day weekend heat wave, the city had a single cooling center open, but had to shutter it early because of staffing issues. City pools also shut down. Mayor Andre Dickens’ office said they began reviewing and updating their heat plan months ago.

🔎 READ MORE: What critics say about Atlanta’s current response plan

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FULTON’S MAKING TAX MOVES

Fulton County will ask voters this fall whether to extend a 0.75-cent sales tax to pay for transportation projects throughout the county.

If you live in Fulton County, you’ll want to see what your city has on the agenda. The biggest dollar amounts would go to congestion relief projects in Sandy Springs ($46 million) and pedestrian, bicycle and streetscape improvements in Roswell ($41 million) and South Fulton ($32 million).

Even more Fulton tax moves

Meanwhile, some Fulton officials are vocally irritated over a delay in certifying property taxes in the county that could keep the jurisdiction from collecting taxes on time.

“Sixty percent of this (school) board’s budget comes from local taxes, and we don’t know what that number is,” Looney said during a recent meeting. “It’s impossible to run a billion-dollar organization without having 60% of your revenue solidified.”

🔎 READ MORE: Why the county had to ask a judge to intervene

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🐘 Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, has endorsed U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff over his GOP opponent, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. It’s the latest example of Ossoff’s growing cross-aisle appeal. “I’m still a conservative Republican. But character matters,” Flake told the AJC.

⚖️ A set of GOP groups entangled with the defunct First Liberty Building & Loan may still be on the hook for ethics violations. The State Ethics Commission overruled a previous decision that the Georgia Republican Assembly and its affiliated political action committee didn’t violate campaign finance laws.

If you recall, federal authorities say First Liberty founder Brant Frost IV ran a $140 million Ponzi scheme and funneled some of the money into conservative political groups.

THE GA-BASED BUC-EE’S SPAT MADE IT TO LATE NIGHT

One is a marsupial. One is a rodent. Will the courts agree? (Ben Hendren/AJC, Hyosub Shin/AJC)
One is a marsupial. One is a rodent. Will the courts agree? (Ben Hendren/AJC, Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based highway titan with a handful of beloved Georgia locations, has filed at least a half-dozen lawsuits against smaller companies over what it says is infringement on its iconic beaver logo.

One of the smaller companies in the mighty beaver’s crosshairs is Teddy’s Markets, a Georgia-based convenience store chain with a koala mascot that Buc-ee’s says is too similar to its own. (Comparison above. You be the judge.)

We’ve known about this for a while here in Georgia, but now Teddy’s has another formidable ally.

Also, I’m no legal expert, but I cannot stress this enough: One is a koala. One is a beaver.

🐨 READ MORE: More fun (and serious trademark implications) from the segment

NEWS BITES

Capybaras crash meeting of Brazilian legislature

They’re just trying to stay involved in local politics.

Cleveland Sirens unveil name, logo and branding for WNBA expansion team

I like that they made the siren look scary. Sirens are supposed to be scary.

Heavy backpacks can strain kids’ bodies. Here’s what to know

Message to kids who think it’s cool to sling it on one shoulder: Back problems will come sooner than you expect. No need to rush them along.

A delightful collection of archival photos of the biggest moments of the 1996 Olympics

White shorts! Long fingernails! Muhammad Ali! What a scenic walk down memory lane.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 5, 1954

Evangelist tossed out by nudists. A crusading evangelist who invaded a nudist camp today with a movie camera said he was “tromped on and thrown out by at least a dozen men,” but the nudists themselves said he was welcome to return anytime he wished if he would shed his clothes like the others. Dr. Braxton B. Sawyer … appeared at the gate of the Sunshine Gardens resort for the opening of the national convention of the American Sunbathing Association. “You can’t come in here like that,” an attendant said. “Like what?” the evangelist asked. “With your clothes on,” said the attendant, standing in his all-together. “You know the rules.”

You have to admire this evangelist guy just a little. He saw an opportunity and grabbed it by the … well, whatever.

ONE MORE THING

Did you know eucalyptus leaves are toxic to most animals and have very little nutritional value? Koalas developed special enzymes to break down the poison, and eat a ridiculous amount of leaves to get enough nutrients. So even though they sleep a lot, they’re still living life on hard mode.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.