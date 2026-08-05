News A.M. ATL: Heat and taxes Plus: Buc-ee’s on late night

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Morning, y’all! Time for the occasional A.M. ATL check-in: What’s something you’ve accomplished recently, and something you’re grateful for? (It’s OK if you have to think for a minute, or if your accomplishment is, “I woke up this morning.” That’s an important one!) There, we’re starting the day on a positive note. Let’s get to it. ATLANTA NEEDS A BETTER EXTREME HEAT PLAN, LEADERS SAY People used umbrellas to escape the heat at the FIFA Fan Festival in early July. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) If the summer heat is merely inconvenient and uncomfortable for you, count yourself lucky. For so many Atlantans (and Georgians, and … people), it can be downright dangerous. That’s why Atlanta’s City Council is directing the mayor’s office to craft an extreme heat plan in response to a brutal stretch of early July heat, with the situation bringing criticism from advocacy groups.

What, exactly, does a heat plan look like? This is some of what the City Council drew up: New cooling center locations with expanded operating hours.

Increased outreach to at-risk groups like seniors, unhoused people and those without central air conditioning.

Extreme heat warnings delivered by text message, robocall and other methods.

Creation of a centralized heat safety and resource website. During the Independence Day weekend heat wave, the city had a single cooling center open, but had to shutter it early because of staffing issues. City pools also shut down. Mayor Andre Dickens’ office said they began reviewing and updating their heat plan months ago. 🔎 READ MORE: What critics say about Atlanta’s current response plan

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FULTON’S MAKING TAX MOVES Fulton County will ask voters this fall whether to extend a 0.75-cent sales tax to pay for transportation projects throughout the county. The measure is called T-SPLOST, and if you’ve seen the acronym around and always wondered, your misery ends today: It stands for “transportation special purpose local option sales tax.”

The sales tax has been in place since 2017 and was renewed once already.

November’s vote would extend it another five years and is estimated to raise $662 million.

Fourteen Fulton County cities have an extensive list of projects that could proceed if voters approve another extension. If you live in Fulton County, you’ll want to see what your city has on the agenda. The biggest dollar amounts would go to congestion relief projects in Sandy Springs ($46 million) and pedestrian, bicycle and streetscape improvements in Roswell ($41 million) and South Fulton ($32 million). Even more Fulton tax moves Meanwhile, some Fulton officials are vocally irritated over a delay in certifying property taxes in the county that could keep the jurisdiction from collecting taxes on time. That would cause obvious issues with funding things like teacher salaries.

Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney called the delay “unconscionable.”

THE GA-BASED BUC-EE’S SPAT MADE IT TO LATE NIGHT One is a marsupial. One is a rodent. Will the courts agree? (Ben Hendren/AJC, Hyosub Shin/AJC) Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based highway titan with a handful of beloved Georgia locations, has filed at least a half-dozen lawsuits against smaller companies over what it says is infringement on its iconic beaver logo. One of the smaller companies in the mighty beaver’s crosshairs is Teddy’s Markets, a Georgia-based convenience store chain with a koala mascot that Buc-ee’s says is too similar to its own. (Comparison above. You be the judge.) We’ve known about this for a while here in Georgia, but now Teddy’s has another formidable ally. John Oliver, the host of “Last Week Tonight” on HBO, dedicated a segment to the controversy and came down on the koala side of things.

“Why the f--- did Buc-ee’s go after the Teddy’s koala? That bear is looking you right in the eyes. He is peering into your very soul,” Oliver said. (Buc-ee’s said in other filings that many cartoon animal characters looking to the right are too similar.)