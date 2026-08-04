Metro Atlanta Under fire, City Council tells mayor’s office to craft extreme heat plan The resolution passed Tuesday was proposed after the city faced blowback for its response to a brutal stretch of heat and humidity around the Fourth of July. People used umbrellas to escape the heat at Fan Fest in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta before the England versus Congo FIFA World Cup game on July 1, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Drew Kann 17 minutes ago Share

Atlanta City Council is directing city departments to beef up efforts to protect residents from the growing threat of extreme heat after the city recently faced withering critiques from homeless services groups for its response to a recent heatwave. City Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday calling on Mayor Andre Dickens’ office and other departments to craft a heat safety plan that includes: New cooling center locations with expanded operating hours.

Increased outreach to the groups most at-risk for heat-related illnesses, including homeless people, seniors and those without central air conditioning.

Delivery of extreme heat warnings by text message, robocall, email, social media and Notify ATL, the city’s emergency mass notification system.

Updated, science-based protocols for triggering the city’s heat safety response.

Creation of a centralized heat safety and resource website.

The measure was proposed by Council member Kelsea Bond last month after the city endured a brutal stretch of high heat and humidity around the Fourth of July. For more than a week starting in late June, “feels-like” temperatures in the city reached into the high 90s and low triple digits, with even overnight hours offering little relief. That kind of sustained heat is uncomfortable for anyone, but it’s especially dangerous for people experiencing homelessness or residents without air conditioning. Without a chance to cool down, experts say the body’s built-in cooling systems can become overwhelmed, increasing the risk of heat-related illness. A construction worker takes a break to hydrate at a construction site in downtown Atlanta on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) In the eyes of many groups who provide assistance to the city’s homeless residents, Atlanta’s response to the broiling temperatures was woefully inadequate.

Atlanta’s fire stations offered water to residents and the city had one cooling center open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Selena S. Butler Park in Old Fourth Ward. But even that facility shuttered July 3 because of staffing shortages and remained closed on the Fourth of July. City pools also shut down for the holiday.

To provide relief, grassroots groups told City Council’s Community Development and Human Services Committee last month they took matters into their own hands, fanning out across the city and surrounding counties to hand out water and ice. Sarah Zimbardi, an advocacy coordinator with the homeless services nonprofit Central Outreach and Advocacy Center, told the committee last month that Atlanta must “do better and not just check the box on having a cooling center available.” Asked to respond to resolution, Michael Smith, a spokesperson for Mayor Andre Dickens, said the administration began reviewing and updating its heat procedures months ago “to ensure we have a best-in-class response to extreme heat events that are increasing in frequency.” “We look forward to sharing those findings with the council and the public in the near future,” Smith added. Critics also say the city needs to update the metrics it uses to decide whether to open cooling centers.