Fulton asks voters to extend transportation sales tax

Fulton County is asking voters to extend the 0.75-cent sales tax that pays for transportation projects throughout the county. (AJC File)

Fulton County voters will decide this fall whether to extend a 0.75-cent sales tax that pays for transportation projects throughout the county.

County commissioners and representatives from 14 cities in north and south Fulton County have approved a list of projects that could proceed if the T-SPLOST, or transportation special purpose local option sales tax, is OK’d by voters.

The sales tax has been in place since 2017 and was renewed once already. The current T-SPLOST passed in 2021, with 61% of voters in favor. November’s vote would extend it another five years and is estimated to raise $662 million total, if sales tax revenue projections hold.