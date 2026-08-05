Metro Atlanta Buc-ee’s fight with Georgia store in spotlight after late night show prank Last Week Tonight host used Canton small business’ legal fight with the Texas convenience giant to illustrate how the “trademark bully” operates. A customer exits Teddy's Market on Prominence Point Parkway in Holly Springs on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Alex Nettles 54 minutes ago Share

Georgia’s own Teddy’s Markets, a small convenience store chain with two locations in the Peach State, has won over a big-name defender in its ongoing trademark dispute with Texas highway titan Buc-ee’s. John Oliver, the host of Last Week Tonight on HBO, dedicated a segment on his July 26 episode to explaining the legal trademark controversy surrounding Buc-ee’s, which has lodged at least a half-dozen lawsuits against smaller companies over what it says is infringement. Teddy’s, which was sued by the Texas company earlier this year, became a central part of Oliver’s illustration of the issue as he broke down the allegations in the trademark dispute and compared the two companies’ logos.

Loading... Buc-ee’s had claimed in other lawsuits that many cartoon animal characters looking to the right are too similar to the convenience giant’s signature beaver, but in the Teddy’s logo, Oliver noted, the bear is facing front. “If front-facing images are OK, why the f--- did Buc-ee’s go after the Teddy’s koala? That bear is looking you right in the eyes. He is peering into your very soul,” Oliver said during the segment. Oliver concluded the segment with a prank in line with what his viewers have come to expect: He reintroduced a rodent mascot known as Mr. Nutterbutter, created as part of a stunt on an earlier season of the show, together with a logo that follows some of the trademark guidelines Buc-ee’s has weaponized in court.

Comedian advocacy aside, Teddy’s is still battling Buc-ee’s in court, arguing in a filing late last week that Buc-ee’s is essentially trying to push smaller competitors out of the market with claims that don’t have legal basis.

For one thing, Teddy’s argued, Buc-ee’s has taken issue with a multitude of cartoon animal logos regardless of their dissimilarity to the iconic beaver. Buc-ee’s filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Teddy’s Market, saying it operates under a “confusingly similar” brand. At issue are the mascots for Buc-ee's (right) and Teddy's Market. (Ben Hendren for the AJC, Hyosub Shin/AJC) Teddy’s Market pointed out that many artists and companies have used anthropomorphic characters, from Aesop’s fables to Chester Cheetah. Gas station mascots have been used before Buc-ee’s was founded, and Buc-ee’s own cartoon animal is similar to Bucky Beaver, a mascot for Ipana, a toothpaste company that was popular the 1950s, Teddy’s Market said. “Simply put, Buc-ee’s is a trademark bully,” Teddy’s Market said in its filing. “It is attempting to use litigation and intimidation to expand unlawfully its asserted trademark rights far beyond the scope of what it has established in the marketplace or by way of its federal trademark registrations.” In Oliver’s segment last week, the host pulled up footage of Buc-ee’s co-founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin III admitting to having been inspired by the Ipana character.