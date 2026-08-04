News Looking back: 30 years since the Olympics in Atlanta Take a trip to 1996 Atlanta and experience the city as it hosted the Centennial Olympic Games. 35-year-old Carl Lewis soared to the gold medal in the long jump at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Lewis also won the event in the 1984, 1988 and 1992 Games. (Rich Addicks/AJC 1996)

By Briley Johnston – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 33 minutes ago Share

Thirty years ago, in the summer of 1996, the city of Atlanta played host to the Centennial Olympic Games. The event brought in millions of spectators and incredible athletes from around the world. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution took a look through our photo archives to highlight some key moments from the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games. William Porter ‘Billy’ Payne Atlanta real estate attorney William Porter “Billy” Payne was the visionary behind Atlanta’s Olympic bid and served as chief executive officer of the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games, or ACOG. Winning a bid to host the Games would be difficult, but winning the bid to host the Centennial Games would be an even greater challenge. This did not discourage Payne in the slightest. He spent years building support for Atlanta’s bid and advocating for the city’s vision with members of the International Olympic Committee. His hard work paid off when Atlanta was ultimately chosen to host one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

AOC President Billy Payne talks to the press about where Atlanta stands in its race for the Olympics in 1990. (Dwight Ross Jr./AJC 1990) It’s Atlanta! On Sept. 18, 1990, International Olympic Committee President Juan Antonio Samaranch announced that Atlanta had been selected to host the 1996 Games. This decision came as a surprise because many thought the Centennial Games would return to Athens, Greece, originator of the ancient Games and where the first modern Olympics had been held a century earlier, in 1896. Instead, the honor went to Atlanta. City leaders immediately began preparing and formed ACOG. Mayor Andrew Young with his wife in Atlanta's celebratory parade for the winning Olympics bid, 1990. (Marlene Karas/AJC 1990) Preparing Atlanta for the Centennial Games In preparation for the Games, Atlanta underwent a transformation that reshaped the city. New venues were built, existing structures were renovated, and public spaces were revamped. One of the major projects conducted was the construction of the Centennial Olympic Stadium, which held the opening and closing ceremonies and certain competitions. Later, the stadium was converted into Turner Field for the Atlanta Braves and now serves as Georgia State University’s football stadium. Additionally, the city built Centennial Olympic Park, covering more than 20 acres in downtown Atlanta, to serve as a gathering place for visitors. The Fountain of Rings remains a popular attraction, and the park was recently the home to FIFA Fan Fest during this summer’s World Cup.

Centennial Olympic Park construction site in downtown Atlanta, 1995. (Kevin Keister/AJC 1995) Olympic Games opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the Centennial Olympic Games took place on the evening July 19, 1996, at the Centennial Olympic Stadium. This celebration set the tone for the city for the following weeks. The opening ceremony included performances from Celine Dion, Gladys Knight and famed conductor John Williams, who arranged and produced an orchestral score that was performed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. The lighting of the caldron was a spectacle in its own right, with U.S. swimmer Janet Evans bringing the torch into the stadium and handing it to Muhammad Ali, who won a gold medal in boxing at the 1960 Olympics in Rome. Ali’s role in the ceremony was not made public until viewed by thousands in the stadium and millions more watching around the world. This caldron lighting dignified the beginning of the Games, which were officially opened by President Bill Clinton. Part of the pageantry and color of opening ceremony Friday night, July 19, 1996. (Allen Eyestone/Cox News Service 1996) Muhammad Ali prepares to light the Olympic caldron, 1996. (Allen Eyestone/Cox News Service 1996) Former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson carries the torch up Washington Street on its way to City Hall on Friday, July 19, for a final ceremony before heading to the Olympic stadium for the opening ceremony of the 1996 Summer Olympic Games later in the evening. (Greg Lovett/Cox News Service 1996) Centennial Olympic Park bombing During a concert on the night of July 27, 1996, a pipe bomb exploded in Centennial Olympic Park. The explosion resulted in the deaths of two people, Alice Hawthorne and Melih Uzunyol, and injured more than 100. Hawthorne was a spectator in the crowd, while Uzunyol was a Turkish journalist who raced to the scene after the explosion and suffered a heart attack. Before the bomb was detonated, an individual made two anonymous 911 calls to warn authorities that a bomb had been placed in the park. These warnings allowed some spectators to evacuate before the explosion. A yearslong search ultimately led to the arrest of and guilty plea from domestic terrorist Eric Robert Rudolph, who admitted to the park bombing and others in the Atlanta and Birmingham areas.

Front page of the day of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing on July 27, 1996 Michael Johnson Michael Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest sprinters of all time. He is a three-time Olympian and four-time Olympic gold medalist. At the Atlanta Games, Johnson shocked the crowd winning gold at both the men’s 200-meter and 400-meter events. He became the first man in Olympic history to win both races at a single Games while setting world records in each event. Johnson, nicknamed the “World’s Fastest Man,” was named Sportsman of the Year in 1996 by the United States Olympic Committee. His achievements also earned him a spot in the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2004. 1 / 12 American Michael Johnson celebrates after winning the 400-meter event at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. (Jonathan Newton/AJC 1996) Kerri Strug Kerri Strug was a member of the 1996 U.S. Women’s Olympic gymnastics team, also referred to as the “Magnificent Seven.” The team also included Shannon Miller, Dominique Dawes, Dominique Moceanu, Amanda Borden, Amy Chow, and Jaycie Phelps. At the 1996 Games, Strug became an iconic figure. Entering the final rotation of the competition, the U.S. had a high possibility of winning the gold with their lead over Russia. On the vault, the pressure fell on Strug. Her first vault pass ended in a painful landing, in which she had torn two ligaments in her ankle. During the defining moment for Team USA, Strug decided to vault again. Strug stuck the landing on one foot, securing Team USA’s first-ever women’s gymnastics team all-around gold medal. Although injured, Kerri Strug holds her landing from the vault to ensure the gold medal for the U.S. in 1996. (Jean Shifrin/AJC 1996) Gail Devers

Gail Devers is considered one of the greatest track-and-field athletes in history. She is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time Olympian. Early in her career, Devers was diagnosed with Graves’ disease and underwent radiation treatments. At the Atlanta Games, Devers successfully defended her Olympic title in the 100-meter dash, becoming the first woman since Wyomia Tyus to win consecutive Olympic gold metals in the event. Devers also earned a second gold medal in Atlanta as a member of the 4 x 100-meter relay team. Devers was inducted into the National Track & Field Hall of Fame in 2011. Gail Devers had long finger nails at her gold medal ceremony for winning in the 100-meter competition. (Jonathan Newton/AJC 1996) Olympic Games closing ceremony The closing ceremony of the Centennial Olympic Games took place on Aug. 4, 1996, at Centennial Olympic Stadium. The ceremony featured performances by Stevie Wonder and Little Richard. R&B group Boyz II Men performed the national anthem. Samaranch, the IOC president, called the Atlanta Games “most exceptional,” instead of labeling them as the best ever, which had been custom. It was widely viewed as a snub to Atlanta. “From the perspective of the community that hosted the Games, the visitors who attended the Games, the athletes who performed at the Games, I think we have achieved our goal,” said Payne, the ACOG leader and Olympics visionary. 1 / 8 Fireworks at the 1996 Olympics closing ceremony, Atlanta, Georgia, August 4, 1996. (John Spink/AJC 1996) The effects of the Olympic Games on Atlanta