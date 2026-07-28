A.M. ATL: Zap to it

Rapid rollouts also mean data centers are becoming a challenge to document and track. That’s a huge concern for environmentalists and regulators.
“We don’t have a system in place to really take a good data-driven look at the impacts of data centers over time and how they’re affecting communities,” says Louise Palmer, executive director of Environmental Equity Information Institute.
“Nor do we have any real coordinated effort to engage communities and educate communities before these decisions come down.”
Convicted Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray could be sentenced today after pleading guilty late last week to charges related to the attack.
Gray, 16, pleaded guilty Friday to 55 counts, including murder, in the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting that killed four and injured several others.
What to expect: Murder carries a minimum sentence of life in prison, and it is up to the Barrow County Superior Court judge to decide whether the teen will have the possibility of parole after hearing testimony and considering evidence.
Details from testimony
A forensic psychologist testified that Gray was “obsessed” with school shootings and was so entrenched in online communities that fetishized such attacks that he mimicked the actions and methods of infamous school shooters to “gain fame and status” online.
Victims and family members also gave statements Friday, some urging the judge to sentence the 16-year-old to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
⚖️ The House Ethics Committee dropped U.S. Rep. Mike Collins’ senior adviser from an ethics probe because, once Collins dismissed the aide, he was no longer under the House’s jurisdiction. Collins’ former chief of staff Brandon Phillips was fired in May after several controversies. The ethics probe into whether Collins violated any laws or rules is still ongoing.
This isn't your grandmother's bingo! Actually, it kind of is, because you know grandma's games got crazy heated and probably a little sexy sometimes. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC)
First, there was pickleball. Then, there was mahjong. Now, our collective yearning for the 55+ active retirement community lifestyle continues with ... bingo.
On a recent Saturday night in Believe Music Hall in Atlanta, hundreds gathered for “Bingo Loco,” a traveling bingo rave party.*
One of the organizers explained why bingo is a great game to build a party around: it’s easy to explain and play, age- and ability-inclusive, good for large crowds and has a cadence that allows for other entertainments at the same time.
Bingo Loco co-founder William Meara says it’s part of a larger trend of “competitive socializing.”
“I guess this organized chaos is way more appealing to people in their 30s who like to dance, but maybe also sit down,” he said.
YES. That’s a unifying theme to these retirementcore activities: They’re fun, they’re competitive, they’re active, you can bring a little beverage, but also ... you can sit down if you want.
South takes Coca-Cola personally. Like millions of Americans, John Egerton is still astounded. Egerton, a Nashville author who is writing a book on Southern food, cannot fathom why late-20th century adults would run like sweet-toothed lemmings to their phones, their mailboxes — even their lawyers — just because the Coca-Cola Co. was altering its elixir.
It’s been more than 40 years, but Atlanta still remembers the dark days of the New Coke experiment.
ONE MORE THING
Speaking of suns, please enjoy the best item of public art I saw during my time in the Pacific Northwest, specifically in Port Angeles, Washington.
It's perfect, honestly. (AJ Willingham/AJC)
Good art can express unnameable emotions, and this piece certainly does. I like to call it the Struggle Sun.
The Struggle Sun hopes you have a tolerable day!
P.S. — Any particularly charming works of public art in your corner of Georgia? Send them to me. I wanna see.
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