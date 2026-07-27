Delta was approached by United about a potential merger, report says

A report says United had approached Delta about merging two of the U.S.'s largest carriers, though talks didn't progress. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The potential deal would have combined two of the country’s most valuable airline carriers.

The potential deal would have combined two of the country’s most valuable airline carriers.

Delta Air Lines was approached by competitor United Airlines last year about a potential merger, a deal that would have combined two of the country’s largest carriers, a new report says.

Though the talks didn’t progress, leadership with Atlanta-based Delta discussed the approach and merits of the potential deal, according to The Wall Street Journal. United CEO Scott Kirby called Delta CEO Ed Bastian as part of the pitch, according to the article. Both companies ultimately moved on from the proposal.

Both Delta and United declined to comment.

The potential deal would have encountered regulatory hurdles, as the two carriers are among the four that have come to dominate the U.S. airline industry, which has become increasingly consolidated over the last 20 years.