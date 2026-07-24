Georgia News Hot topic, cool reception. Residents denounce proposed OpenAI data center. Tech giant faces community backlash at open house, held a day after announcing plans to build coastal Georgia facility. Savannah-area residents packed the Effingham College and Career Academy atrium Thursday, July 23, 2026, for the OpenAI data center open house. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)

By Adam Van Brimmer 1 hour ago Share

RINCON ― Ask ChatGPT its expectations for how residents of a mostly rural Georgia county might react to plans to develop a massive data center in their backyard, and the answer is with “a mix of enthusiasm and concern.” The artificial intelligence chatbot got the “concern” part right. Several hundred community members crowded an open house Thursday to hear about plans by ChatGPT’s maker, OpenAI, to build a $20 billion data center campus at an industrial park outside Savannah. The proposal was made public less than 36 hours earlier in an announcement that caught area residents by surprise, especially neighbors of the proposed data center’s site and others in nearby Rincon, population 12,000.

Many OpenAI data center open house attendees sported stickers opposing the proposed project. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC) The sudden unveiling of the plans stoked more outcry than curiosity. More than 100 data center protesters armed with hastily made signs gathered outside the meeting hall while inside OpenAI staffers, as well as officials with the local government and Georgia Power, fielded questions from civil — yet agitated — citizens. Many criticized the lack of transparency around the proposal’s rollout, calling it secretive and manipulative. They said the closed-door process that proceeded the announcement makes them question the sincerity of OpenAI’s efforts to gather community input ahead of constructing a four-building, 4.4-million-square-foot facility that could open as early as 2028. “They knew it wouldn’t advance if they had opened the doors to the community beforehand, so they waited until the end thinking people would just accept it,” said Tom Jordan, who, along with his wife, Sandy, lives on the same road as the proposed data center site. “I don’t think we can stop it, but we’re darn sure going to try and slow it down and get the best we can for our community.”

The Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub near Rincon is home to several logistics companies, and could be the site of coastal Georgia’s first data center. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC) OpenAI struck a welcoming tone with the open house. They hired a local restaurant to cater the two-hour event, offered training sessions on how to use AI tools — dubbed OpenAI Academy — and hosted a job fair for those who showed interest in working at the data center. Close to two dozen staffers, decked out in matching black polo shirts bearing the OpenAI logo, manned information tables.

A spokesperson for the tech giant said public engagement is important given the widespread pushback against data centers elsewhere in Georgia and across the United States. The Georgia facility is the first OpenAI has planned to do without another technology partner, and the company said it wants to do things differently. “It’s a great turnout and a great opportunity for us to get our vision across to the community,” OpenAI’s Aaron McLear said. Jenny Hines makes her way to the OpenAI open house on Thursday, July 23, 2026, with yard signs to distribute to opponents of the company’s proposed data center. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC) Still, attendees were skeptical. Those who voiced enthusiasm about the project were few beyond those connected to the project. A common response to inquires about who was excited about the data center was to “go talk to the people in the black OpenAI shirts.” One OpenAI proponent, Nick Dowling, said he was there to apply for a job. An IT and AI consultant whose wife is an Effingham County native, Dowling encouraged skeptics to keep an open mind and weigh the benefits — such as new jobs, increased tax revenues and promised community investments.

A handful of attendees said they were neutral on the OpenAI data center and had come to learn more. None of them would provide their names for publication, however, fearing harassment on social media from the project’s opponents. “It’s not worth it,” one said. “People are very upset.” Loading... Residents directed much of their frustration during the open house at local government officials. They’ve couched OpenAI’s data center as a means to eliminate property taxes on homes, an initiative they launched just a week ago under the name Project Zero. But they’d made no mention of a major economic development project driving the program, saying it would be achieved over a three-year period via “a series of legislative actions, local ordinances and voter-approved referendums.”

The Project Zero announcement was “subterfuge” meant to help officials sell the public on OpenAI, local resident Mike Melton said. “I’m disappointed; it’s like they’re trying to buy us off,” he said. “They don’t talk about what it will mean for traffic, for what it will mean to the property values for those of us who live close to the site, what it will mean for our water and power bills.” Effingham County administrator Tim Callanan speaks to concerned residents during OpenAI’s data center open house. The project was announced less than 36 hours before Thursday’s meeting. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC) Several questioned OpenAI’s water usage projections and electricity plans. Data centers, which are essentially warehouses full of computer servers and other networking hardware, need a constant supply of water to cool their equipment along with an uninterrupted power supply. OpenAI has promised to limit its water consumption by using a closed-loop system that recirculates water, much like a car radiator, for its equipment cooling needs. But few data centers currently operating rely solely on closed-loop systems, and skeptics at Thursday’s meeting questioned if the timing of the data center project is a coincidence — its estimated 2028 opening date corresponds with when a new water intake on the Savannah River is to begin operations.

That $500 million infrastructure project is meant to end Effingham’s reliance on the Floridan aquifer and Savannah’s municipal water system. The county buys 4 million gallons a day from its neighbor. “From a financial standpoint, why use a closed-loop system instead of the new water intake on the Savannah River right down the road? If OpenAI changes their mind, the county is disempowered to hold them accountable,” Jeff Beauvais, with the conservation and environmental advocacy nonprofit One Hundred Miles, said. As for electricity, OpenAI has reached an agreement to buy 3.2 gigawatts from Georgia Power to power the data center. That’s enough energy for more than 2 million homes and represents 20% of the utility’s current generation capacity of 14.8 gigawatts. Georgia Power is expanding its power grid infrastructure in the Savannah area. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Georgia Power has plans to add 9 gigawatts of generating capacity statewide in the years ahead and is beefing up its grid in the Savannah area. The utility recently completed one of the U.S.’s largest high-voltage distribution facilities near Savannah and is constructing its 12th natural gas-fueled power turbine at Plant McIntosh, located 15 miles from the data center site.