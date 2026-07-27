Metro Atlanta Georgia school shooter copied prior crimes, testimony shows Colt Gray was ‘immersed’ in online community of people interested in mass shooters, expert tells judge as sentencing hearing continues. Colt Gray, the 16-year-old Apalachee High School shooting suspect, talks with his defense attorney Charlton Allen during his sentencing at Barrow County Superior Court, Monday, July 27, 2026, in Winder, Ga. Four people died and others were injured at the school shooting in Barrow County on Sept. 4, 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Taylor Croft 1 hour ago Share

WINDER — An evaluation of Apalachee school shooter Colt Gray’s mental state showed he was a “lonely, dysfunctional kid” fascinated by mass shooters, a forensic psychologist testified in Gray’s sentencing hearing Monday morning. Dr. Kevin Richards said he interviewed Gray and reviewed thousands of online messages from the teen, who was “immersed” in an online community for people interested in mass shooters. In those messages, Gray discussed prior school shooters in extreme detail and spent hours researching their cases, according to the testimony. Gray, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty last week to 55 charges, canceling a trial that was scheduled to begin in October at a courthouse in Columbia County. Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm now must decide whether Gray should get the possibility of parole with his life sentence.

There were 25 victims total, including 15 children who were inside a classroom when Gray fired shots, according to his indictment. It shows at least eight people were shot, including the four who died, as well as three children who were wounded. Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn , both 14-year-old students, and teachers Ana Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall were killed in the shooting. Victims and family members gave statements Friday, some urging the judge to sentence the now 16-year-old to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The hearing continued in Barrow County Court Monday as attorneys called witnesses and made their arguments on how he should be sentenced. The forensic psychologist, hired by the defense, told the judge the teen was lonely, isolated and constantly online in what he called the “true crime community,” where Gray and others gather online to obsessively discuss and research mass shooters. For years, Gray was “immersed in this highly dysfunctional world where people were obsessed with school shootings,” to the point where he had panic attacks if he tried to talk with people in the real world and developed paranoia about his computer being watched by the government, Richards testified.

He had a “chaotic” upbringing, moved around frequently, and was in and out of school, which led him to become more isolated. His parents were both on drugs at various times, had significant financial struggles, and were at times neglectful, Richards said.

“He didn’t have like a normal childhood where he had friends and things to do,” he said. “It kind of drove him into a very isolated position.” Richards said he believes Gray has stunted interpersonal and emotional development, paranoia, post-traumatic stress disorder, and depression and anxiety. He testified that Gray could benefit from therapeutic intervention. “You’re not talking about somebody who did this in their 20s, mid-20s, as an adult,” Richards said. “When you’re dealing with kids in adolescence … there’s, I think, room to intervene at this point.” District Attorney Brad Smith said Gray has changed his story several times, lied in interviews with investigators and mental health professionals and “embellished” his mental illness symptoms. Gray had so heavily researched other school shooters that he mimicked them in interviews with investigators by “planting Easter eggs,” for the true crime community, using tidbits of information from prior school shooter cases in his own case, both before and after the shooting, the prosecutor said.

The morning of the shooting, he disassembled his computer and laid it out on his bedroom floor, just like Adam Lanza, the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooter. He also told investigators that he had hallucinations and may have blacked out during the shooting, the prosecutor said. “It seems like he already has those things ready to say,” Smith said. “That was the same thing (Nicholas) Cruz said when he was arrested.” Cruz was convicted of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. That shooting, which killed 17 people and injured at least 17 others, is the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. The teen was so obsessed with prior school shootings that some of Gray’s Discord messages in the true crime community were sexual in nature, Richards said. Days before the incident, Gray messaged that the shooting was his way “to prove my love and affection” for Cruz, prosecutors showed in court. Monday’s testimony matched evidence presented in the trial of his father earlier this year on related charges.