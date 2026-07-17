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A.M. ATL: World Cup wind down

Plus: CDC nominee, Indigo Girls
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all. Coming to you again from the Georgia coast, where the outdoors really does feel less oppressive than Atlanta — until you step onto the beach in your bare feet. The sand is lava, man. So grab your flip-flops and …

Let’s get to it.

WORLD CUP GOAT

FIFA Fan Fest in Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park was a popular gathering during the World Cup. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)
FIFA Fan Fest in Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park was a popular gathering during the World Cup. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

The gaudiest trophy in major sports won’t be handed out until Sunday’s World Cup final, but Atlanta can already lift its arms in triumph. Wednesday’s semifinal between Argentina and England was the eighth and final game played here, capping the biggest sporting month for the city since the 1996 Olympics.

📸 Photo gallery: Best of World Cup

Here are some of the “winner winners,” as chosen by the AJC’s business reporting team. I’ll buy you your “chicken dinner” the next time I’m in town.

🔎 Who and what else make the list? Read more.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

FOLLOW THE SCIENCE

Erica Schwartz testifies during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions committee confirmation hearing to be the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Capitol Hill. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)
Erica Schwartz testifies during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions committee confirmation hearing to be the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Capitol Hill. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

The heir presumptive to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voiced confidence Wednesday that she’d be allowed to run the Atlanta-based federal agency without improper interference from the Trump administration.

Erica Schwartz said she would “never compromise on the science” during a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing. The CDC’s last leader, Susan Monarez, was fired by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and has testified that Kennedy asked her to fire CDC experts and to preapprove new vaccine guidelines without any review or input.

Kennedy is an avowed vaccine skeptic, even linking them to autism.

Here’s what to know about Schwartz.

Schwartz’s testimony came before the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Members will determine in the coming days whether to send her nomination to the Senate floor for a final vote.

🔎 READ MORE: “I will always, always have the public’s health in mind.”

SCREEN STUNT(ING)

Pre-K students work on laptops during the 2026 school year. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Pre-K students work on laptops during the 2026 school year. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

First, the schools (with help from state lawmakers) came for student cellphones. Now they’re targeting laptops, tablets and other devices as well. The Atlanta and Marietta school districts want to limit screentime during the school day.

‘… closed by default, open with purpose.’

What’s the big deal here? The hammer and chisel and stone tablets I used to write term papers in college worked just fine.

🔎 READ MORE: Close that screen, young man

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💵 Trump will visit Cobb County next week to promote “Trump accounts,” the tax-advantaged savings vehicle for American children.

Speaking of Trump, after days of speculation that he’d use Thursday’s primetime address to reignite his long-running battle over Georgia’s 2020 election results, the president didn’t mention the state once. Ahead of the speech, the AJC’s politics team examined how Trump’s latest comments on election integrity could affect the November midterms.

🚜 Gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms is making the rural Georgia rounds in an attempt to woo voters beyond Georgia’s major population centers. The Democrat faces GOP nominee Rick Jackson in November.

🚗 Wiper fluid manufacturer Highline Warren announced plans to open a $170 million logistics center — and employ 160 workers — in Henry County.

INDIGO HOMECOMING

Decatur Square has hosted WatchFest throughout the World Cup. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Decatur Square has hosted WatchFest throughout the World Cup. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Decatur Square might as well be the home venue for Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls, who were still in college at Emory when they first played there in the 1980s. On Sunday, the folk rock duo will close out Decatur WatchFest, a 34-day-long festival celebrating the World Cup.

🔎 READ MORE: Indigo Girls embrace headlining WatchFest finale

NEWS BITES

Hawks reach broadcast agreement for 2026-27 season

Break out the rabbit ears-antenna for more games on free TV.

Redefining what support looks like for Atlanta mothers

Atlanta fashion model applies lessons learned as a young mom.

Uber CEO must testify in Gwinnett sex trafficking suit

Judge: What did you know? And when did you know it?

U.S. weekly unemployment claims fall to fewest in 10 weeks

Economic news is like the Georgia weather. If you like it — or don’t — just wait 10 minutes. It’ll change.

‘AJC Flagship’ podcast makes its debut

A must-have for your podcast library.

ON THIS DATE

July 17, 1969

Apollo coasting easily, passes halfway point. … Neil Armstrong, Mike Collins and Ed Aldrin zoomed through the midpoint of their epic journey at 10:32 a.m., 25 hours into the mission, at a velocity of about 3,600 miles an hour. … Calm and businesslike, the astronauts performed “routine chores” and ran navigation checks as they hurled through space in the weightless environment of their Apollo capsule.

Armstrong and Aldrin would land and walk on the moon three days later.

ONE MORE THING

Must-have items for the back of every pickup truck: a folding chair and an ice chest. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)
Must-have items for the back of every pickup truck: a folding chair and an ice chest. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)

Two items never leave the back of my pickup truck: a folding chair and an ice chest. You never know when a music concert might pop up in a public place, like say Decatur Square. They can fence in the space, but they can’t bar you from popping a squat, cracking a cold one and enjoying the sounds from afar.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.