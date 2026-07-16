Business Automotive company to expand near Atlanta. This one plans 160 jobs. The $170 million investment by Highline Warren will create an operations center in a former mattress plant in McDonough. Darcy Curran, CEO of automotive company Highline Warren, said the city of McDonough, whose town hall is pictured here, and Georgia will offer a skilled workforce and strong logistics connections for Highline Warren's planned $170 million expansion south of Atlanta. (AJC file 2020)

By Carson Bonner July 16, 2026 Share

The company that makes Prime Guard automotive products and Rain-X wiper fluid has picked McDonough for a significant expansion, one that will bring 160 jobs to Henry County. Tennessee-based Highline Warren said it will build the $170 million logistics center in a vacant complex along Ga. 42 that formerly housed a mattress manufacturing facility. Highline Warren manufactures and distributes aftermarket products for automotive maintenance. The company runs 21 facilities across North America, providing access to more than 30,000 products and 400 brands. The company said it employs more than 1,700 people and is the top manufacturer of windshield washer fluid in the U.S.

The company’s selection of metro Atlanta for the new facility is strategic. “The region provides access to our first port of entry on the East Coast, enhancing our ability to move products efficiently, simplify the supply chain for our customers, and support our long-term growth,” Darcy Curran, CEO of Highline Warren, said in the release. The site is designed to support future expansion and will include technology to create strong product availability and two-day delivery to 95% of the U.S., the company said. “Like so many other businesses, Highline Warren recognizes Georgia’s advantages when it comes to affordably producing and efficiently moving products to market,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.

Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson Rebecca Marshall declined to comment on incentives, stating that the project is still active at this time.