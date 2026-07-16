Trump will visit metro Atlanta next week to promote new savings program

President Donald Trump spoke during a rally at Coosa Steel service center in Rome back in February. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The president is coming to Cobb County to promote a new savings plan for children.

The president is coming to Cobb County to promote a new savings plan for children.

President Donald Trump will visit metro Atlanta next week to highlight a new savings program created by last year’s Republican tax and spending package, according to state and federal officials familiar with the plans.

The officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the visit, said Trump is expected to appear Wednesday at Wheeler High School in Cobb County. The White House has not publicly announced the visit.

It was not clear whether the event will include a political rally, though U.S. Senate nominee Mike Collins is scheduled to join him.

Trump is expected to promote “Trump Accounts,” a tax-advantaged savings vehicle that debuted July 4. Families can open an account for children younger than 18 and contribute up to $5,000 annually on a tax-deferred basis.