Trump will visit metro Atlanta next week to promote new savings program

President Donald Trump will visit metro Atlanta next week to highlight a new savings program created by last year’s Republican tax and spending package, according to state and federal officials familiar with the plans.
The officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the visit, said Trump is expected to appear Wednesday at Wheeler High School in Cobb County. The White House has not publicly announced the visit.
It was not clear whether the event will include a political rally, though U.S. Senate nominee Mike Collins is scheduled to join him.
Trump is expected to promote “Trump Accounts,” a tax-advantaged savings vehicle that debuted July 4. Families can open an account for children younger than 18 and contribute up to $5,000 annually on a tax-deferred basis.
Georgia’s selection as the site of the event could reflect the influence of U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, a close Trump ally and former state senator who represented parts of north metro Atlanta.
The visit also comes at a pivotal political moment in Georgia. Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff holds an early polling advantage over Collins, one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress. Democrats are also rallying behind Keisha Lance Bottoms’ campaign to reclaim the governor’s office for the first time in more than two decades.
Trump’s approval ratings have softened in recent surveys, but he remains popular among Georgia Republicans. This will be Trump’s second trip to Georgia this year. He visited Rome in February amid a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.