A.M. ATL: Fresh air

Morning, y’all! Tired of the World Cup yet? Good, because we have another match in Atlanta today. Fellow commuters, we’ll get through this together.
Let’s get to it.
LIFE AFTER EXONERATION
Brandon Pugh was convicted in a 2008 armed bank robbery that he didn't commit, and after years of legal efforts to prove his innocence, he was finally successful. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Imagine: You’re convicted of a crime you didn’t commit. Your trial is widely thought to be mismanaged. You serve 16 years in prison. Then, you’re acquitted, and life starts anew.
How would you feel? Where would you even begin?
Brandon Pugh spent almost two decades in prison after his stolen Cadillac was used as a getaway car in an armed bank robbery. He was recently acquitted with help from the Justice Integrity Unit of the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
The father of two has a loving family, but prison cost him his job, his health and countless memories with loved ones. He knows he can’t get those moments back, but he’s choosing a higher path.
“You can be bitter, or you can be better,” he told the AJC. “I chose to be better.”
Wrongfully convicted people like Pugh are getting a second chance at justice through district attorneys’ units dedicated to reviewing exoneration claims. Douglas and Fulton counties are the only two offices in Georgia with such programs. Other organizations, like the Georgia Innocence Project, also work for the cause.
A new state system now gives exonerees in Georgia another pathway to obtain compensation from the state, which Pugh intends to pursue.
Athens’ new professional indoor football team is asking fans to choose its name. They already have four final candidates, so save your unhinged wordsmithing for another day. (Is that targeted toward a few evil word geniuses in the A.M. ATL inbox? Maybe.)
The options lean heavily on Athens’ twin traditions of good football and good music:
Each of these has fantastic visual and branding possibilities, and I genuinely glow with anticipation of what an “Athens Panic” mascot would look like. Very stressed, obviously. Can we steal Gritty from Philadelphia?
I’ve never associated anything stylish with a bank, so this was a nice surprise!
ON THIS DATE
July 7, 1914
Young swimmer, who wore one-piece suit at Piedmont, dares dangerous Hell Gate. Where is the noble park board of yesteryear — the board which either permitted or neglected to prohibit the courageous and accomplished Miss Nora Leahy from disporting in Piedmont lake in a one piece silk bathing suit that not only had not a semblance of sleeves, but clung to her shapely form as snugly as her pink and dimpled flesh? Miss Leahy is the daring 19-year-old swimmer who braved the treacherous tides and undercurrents of Hell Gate last Friday … She is a former resident of Atlanta, and, during the time she was here, was one of the best-known patrons of Piedmont lake — certainly one of the most shapely.
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa no nooo aaaaaaaaa
“clung to her shapely form as snugly as her pink and dimpled flesh”
aaaaaaaaa!!!
ONE MORE THING
No one’s allowed to write or say the word “flesh” today. We’ve all had quite enough.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.