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A.M. ATL: Fresh air

Plus: Athens sports, World Cup
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50 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Tired of the World Cup yet? Good, because we have another match in Atlanta today. Fellow commuters, we’ll get through this together.

Let’s get to it.

LIFE AFTER EXONERATION

Brandon Pugh was convicted in a 2008 armed bank robbery that he didn't commit, and after years of legal efforts to prove his innocence, he was finally successful. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Brandon Pugh was convicted in a 2008 armed bank robbery that he didn't commit, and after years of legal efforts to prove his innocence, he was finally successful. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Imagine: You’re convicted of a crime you didn’t commit. Your trial is widely thought to be mismanaged. You serve 16 years in prison. Then, you’re acquitted, and life starts anew.

How would you feel? Where would you even begin?

🔎 READ MORE: More about Pugh’s story, and what compensation looks like

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🏗️ A big developer buying up Atlanta real estate is planning a revamp of Morningside Village, a roughly 50,000-square-foot shopping and dining hub in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood.

🤖 Insight Global, a talent, consulting and AI company based in Dunwoody, plans to hire more than 1,700 employees in 2026 “as demand continues to grow for technical talent and AI transformation.”

LET’S GOOO, ATHENS TBDS!

Athens’ new professional indoor football team is asking fans to choose its name. They already have four final candidates, so save your unhinged wordsmithing for another day. (Is that targeted toward a few evil word geniuses in the A.M. ATL inbox? Maybe.)

The options lean heavily on Athens’ twin traditions of good football and good music:

Oooh. Some good ones there. What do we think? Fan voting closes Wednesday if you wanna weigh in.

Each of these has fantastic visual and branding possibilities, and I genuinely glow with anticipation of what an “Athens Panic” mascot would look like. Very stressed, obviously. Can we steal Gritty from Philadelphia?

🔎 READ MORE: A look at each name, and another Athens team named after music greats

IT’S WORLD CUP WEDNESDAY

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after a World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., last week. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after a World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., last week. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

No lies, my husband and I have probably watched 20 entire … wait, no. I just asked him. We are doing the math.

I’m rechecking the math and I don’t like it. Our voices are starting to sound desperate.

Seventy-five. 75. We’ve watched about 75 entire soccer matches since the beginning of the World Cup. Childless WFH behavior in the extreme.

⚽ READ MORE: More on the matchup

NEWS BITES

The U.S.A. is out of the World Cup after losing to Belgium

[Sad eagle sounds]

Health insights: Why is soccer so demanding on the heart?

See above.

I tried dozens of THC beverages so you don’t have to

— by the first writer to report from Jupiter.

Atlanta’s most popular World Cup souvenir is a free bracelet from Bank of America

I’ve never associated anything stylish with a bank, so this was a nice surprise!

ON THIS DATE

July 7, 1914

Young swimmer, who wore one-piece suit at Piedmont, dares dangerous Hell Gate. Where is the noble park board of yesteryear — the board which either permitted or neglected to prohibit the courageous and accomplished Miss Nora Leahy from disporting in Piedmont lake in a one piece silk bathing suit that not only had not a semblance of sleeves, but clung to her shapely form as snugly as her pink and dimpled flesh? Miss Leahy is the daring 19-year-old swimmer who braved the treacherous tides and undercurrents of Hell Gate last Friday … She is a former resident of Atlanta, and, during the time she was here, was one of the best-known patrons of Piedmont lake — certainly one of the most shapely.

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa no nooo aaaaaaaaa

“clung to her shapely form as snugly as her pink and dimpled flesh”

aaaaaaaaa!!!

ONE MORE THING

No one’s allowed to write or say the word “flesh” today. We’ve all had quite enough.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.