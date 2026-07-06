Business Developer on Atlanta buying spree plans big revamp of intown retail center Property owner plans improvements for Morningside Village in Morningside-Lenox Park, a popular destination for restaurants and neighborhood retail stores. The owner of Morningside Village plans to spruce up the property, including new landscaping and murals as seen in this rendering. (Courtesy of Gentle Works)

By Amy Wenk 47 minutes ago Share

A face-lift is planned for a shopping and dining hub that’s served an intown Atlanta neighborhood for decades. Morningside Village, a roughly 50,000-square-foot collection of buildings that straddles North Highland Avenue, will receive new lighting, landscaping, paint, awnings and artist murals, according to property owner 26th Street Partners. The project will also improve wayfinding and create “distinct crosswalks to clearly define the village as a cohesive district,” the Atlanta real estate investment firm told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Located in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood, the property includes restaurants such as Whiskey Bird, the Family Dog and Doc Chey’s Noodle House, as well other tenants including Highland Fine Wine, Highland Runners and Intown Animal Hospital.

“Morningside Village has an amazing collection of small and locally owned businesses,” said Anthony Vipond, founder of Whiskey Bird, a tenant for nine years. “These improvements will help make the village more identifiable and give it a stronger sense of place.” A rendering of planned improvements to Morningside Village. (Courtesy of Gentle Works) The project began Monday and is expected to wrap up in the fall. 26th Street Partners declined to say how much it plans to invest in the upgrades, and the company didn’t answer questions about its broader strategy in the Atlanta market.

The project comes as the firm has been on a buying spree but has shared little publicly about the vision for its growing portfolio.

In late 2024, 26th Street Partners acquired Morningside Village for almost $31.4 million and earlier this year expanded its holdings in the neighborhood, paying nearly $4.4 million for the property that includes Savi Provisions, according to property records. The firm does not own the building with Alon’s Bakery & Market. 26th Street Partners also spent $210 million to buy Krog Street Market food hall and other properties along the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail. The company owns Plaza on Ponce, home of the Plaza Theatre and Majestic Diner, and recently scooped up key retail segments in Virginia-Highland. Morningside Village today is 100% occupied with the recent announcement of a new restaurant called Alere from the team behind the the Chastain restaurant in Buckhead. Alere is set to open in 2027, taking the space formerly occupied by Nowak’s Cantina. A rendering of the planned upgrades to Doc Chey's, a tenant at Morningside Village for almost 30 years. (Courtesy of Gentle Works) Two current tenants said they were looking forward to the planned improvements.